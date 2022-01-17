A bench raising awareness of suicide prevention has been erected in Glasgow

Netflix have donated a bench to the city of Glasgow as part of a mental health initiative launched by Ricky Gervais.

Launched in line with the release of the third series of dark comedy After Life, twenty-five benches, inscribed with the quote “Hope Is Everything”, have been erected in cities across the UK.

Commissioned with suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm), the benches feature QR codes which lead to online resources for those struggling with suicidal thoughts.

After Life stars Ricky Gervais as lead character Tony who deals with thoughts of suicide following the devastating death of his wife. The third and final series was released on Friday (14 January).

Tony is often seen sitting on a bench in the churchyard of the fictional town Tambury, reflecting on loss.

The Glasgow bench is located at Glasgow Green.

Other UK cities included in the initiative include Bath, Birmingham, Liverpool and Taunton.

Gervais, who rose to fame as star and creator of The Office, said: “we hope the benches will create a lasting legacy for After Life, as well as become a place for people to visit, and we are thrilled to be associated with Calm and the great work they do.”