Do you recognise the Glasgow filming locations featured in these popular TV shows?

Outlander (2014-)

A boon to Scotland’s tourism industry, historical drama Outlander is synonymous with gorgeous Highland scenery, though much of the series was also filmed in Glasgow. George Square, the Merchant City, Glasgow Cathedral and Pollok Country Park have all appeared on screen.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Succession (2018-)

This addictive drama follows the Roy family, headed up by media mogul and billionaire, Logan Roy (Brian Cox). Each of the siblings battle it out to be named his successor, and, in one episode, travelled to London and Scotland.

Scenes from this episode, in season two, were shot in Glasgow which doubled as London including inside Bo & Birdy, the Blythswood Hotel’s restaurant (at the time). The family also visited Dundee and the V&A museum.

Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

Although the majority of the series takes place in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana, one episode of Parks and Recreation was particularly popular with Scottish fans.

In the season six episode ‘London Part 1’, Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) stops off at Glasgow Central Station before heading to Islay to visit the home of his favourite whisky. The station concourse is instantly recognisable, as Ron deciphers the timetables and hops on a Scotrail train with Glaswegian commuters.

The Replacement (2017)

BBC thriller The Replacement, about an architect who begins to harbour dark suspicions towards her maternity cover, was filmed on location in Glasgow.

Locals will recognise places like George Square, the People’s Palace, Glasgow Green, The Trading House and Hutcheson’s Bar & Brasserie. The fictional offices where the women work were created inside Commonwealth House on Albion Street.

Screw (2022)

New Channel 4 dark comedy Screw follows both male and female staff of C Wing in a fictional men’s prison, Longmarsh.

Last year filming took place at the new £11.9m television and film studio inside Kelvin Hall, with the iconic building transformed into a three-storey prison.

Vigil (2021)

BBC thriller Vigil had viewers nibbling their nails in 2021 as Suranne Jones navigated a murder mystery on a nuclear submarine.

Most of the drama is set on a submarine off the west coast of Scotland, however, some filming was also done in and around Glasgow.

Iconic sites such as the Squinty Bridge which crosses the River Clyde, the West End’s Finnieston Street and Hamilton Park Avenue also feature as well as Blythswood Square in the city centre.

The Secret Agent (2016)

The 2016 BBC adaptation of Joseph Conrad’s dramatic thriller was set in London, but mainly filmed in Scotland.

One of the most notable Glaswegian landmarks in the series was the Glasgow City Chambers. They were transformed into the Victorian-era Russian Embassy for the small screen.

In Plain Sight (2016)

Based on a true story, this three part miniseries focused on Detective Peter Muncie as he tried to capture notorious serial killer Peter Manuel, who terrorised Lanarkshire in the 1950s.

Glasgow locations such as The Laurieston, Sloans and George V Bridge were used for filming. Also used was the South Portland Street Bridge. Actor Martin Compston threw his gun into the Clyde in the same spot as the real murderer.

Coming soon…

The Control Room (2022)

The Control Room will be the latest BBC drama to utilise Glasgow as a setting.

The thrilling drama tells the story of an emergency call handler who’s world is turned upside down when he receives a distressed call from a person who appears to know him.