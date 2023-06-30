Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Celtic’s Jota ‘agrees terms with Al-Ittihad’ for move to Saudi league
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Celtic sign Australian forward from Melbourne City on five-year deal
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Rangers 2023-24 Premiership fixtures in full: Kilmarnock first up
Celtic 2023-24 Premiership fixtures in full: Ross County first up

62 Orange Orders parade routes close 30 streets in Glasgow in one day

All road closures and procession times as 2023’s biggest Orange Walk comes to Glasgow this weekend

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 30th Jun 2023, 14:10 BST

Thousands of Orange Lodge members across Glasgow will march this weekend in what is anticipated to be the largest procession in 2023.

This Saturday, July 1, will see over 4000 members from all lodges across Glasgow set-off from different starting points to arrive in Glasgow Green. Included in the walk will be marchers and bands - ranging from flutes to drums to brass.

A number of roads will be closed to allow the marchers to proceed uninhibited - all marches will begin in the morning, between 8am and 9am, and will last until all marchers have marchers reach Glasgow Green, with an estimated time for the roads to reopen at around 4pm after the Orange Walk.

Most Popular

What routes will the Orange Walk take in Glasgow on Saturday, July 1?

From all four corners of the city - Orange Lodges will convene to meet up with nearby lodges before heading to join the procession at Glasgow Green.

North Glasgow:

Lodges: Maryhill, Possilpark, Cowcaddens, and Springburn

Meeting point: Corn Street, 10am procession

Route: Garscube Road, St George’s Road, Sauchiehall Street, Pitt Street before joining the west group at West George Street.

Southside:

Lodges: Govan, Thornliebank, and Pollokshields

Meeting point: Centre Road, Tradeston, 11am procession

Route: King George V Bridge, Oswald Street, Hope Street onto West George Street to join behind the north & west group at George Square.

West End:

Lodges: Drumchapel, Partick and Whiteinch

Meeting point: Kelvingrove Park, 10am procession

Route: Argyle Street and St Vincent Street to Holland Street, Blythswood Square and join north & south at West George Street

East End:

Lodges: Baillieston, Bridgeton, Dalmarnock, Dennistoun, Easterhouse, Parkhead, Shettleston, and Tollcross

Meeting point: Glenpark Street, 9.40am procession

Route: Duke Street, George Street, before meeting with the rest of the bands on George Square via Cochrane Street.

What roads will be closed in Glasgow on Saturday (July 1) for Orange Walks?

City Centre:

  • Albion Street, between George Street and Blackfriars Street
  • All of Anchor Lane
  • Bell Street, between Albion Street and Spoutmouth
  • Bridgegate, between King Street and Saltmarket
  • All of Cochrane Street
  • Dundas Street, for its full length
  • All roads skirting George Square - North, East, South, and West
  • All of George Street
  • Ingram Street in two places - between Albion Street and High Street, and between High Street and Glassford Street
  • All of Montrose Street
  • Nelson Mandela Place
  • North Hanover Street, between Cathedral Street and George Square (North)
  • North Hanover Street, between George Square North and Queen St Station entrance
  • North Portland Street, between Richmond Street and George Street
  • Trongate, between Albion Street and High Street
  • West George Street, Nelson Mandela Place and George Square

East End:

  • Charlotte Street, between Greendyke Street and London Road
  • College Street
  • Duke Street, between John Knox Street and George Street
  • Gallowgate, between Trongate and Watson Street
  • All of Greendyke Street
  • High Street in two places - between Cathedral Street and George Street, and between John Knox Street and George Street
  • King Street (southbound only), between Bridgegate and Osbourne Street
  • London Road, between Trongate and Bain Street
  • All of Moir Street
  • Parsonage Row, at its junction with High Street
  • Saltmarket, between High Street and Clyde Street
  • Shuttle Street, between College Street and Ingram Street
  • St Andrews Street, between Saltmarket and James Morrison Street

Southside:

  • Nelson Street, both sides between Bridge Street and Commerce Street

When will the Orange Walk end in Glasgow on Saturday, July 1?

The marchers are set to leave Glasgow Green around 2pm - where they will then proceed back to their start points across Glasgow - arriving later in the day. Glasgow City Council expect roads to be shut until around 4pm.

Public processions: Orange Order parade routes

Glasgow City Council has the following parade route information for Orange Lodge processions on Saturday, July 1.

Baillieston True Blues L.O.L. 2Miller StreetMore Info
Baillieston True Blues L.O.L. 2Muirside Street at corner of Miller StreetMore Info
Barmulloch True Blues LOL No. 98Broomfield RoadMore Info
Bridgeton True Blues LOL 23221 Kerr StMore Info
County Grand Orange Lodge Of GlasgowGlasgow GreenMore Info
County Grand Orange Lodge Of GlasgowGeorge SquareMore Info
County Grand Orange Lodge Of GlasgowCathedral SquareMore Info
County Grand Orange Lodge of Glasgow (South Group)Centre StreetMore Info
County Grand Orange Lodge Of Glasgow (West Group)Kelvingrove ParkMore Info
County Grand Orange Lodge Of Glasgow(East Group)Glenpark StreetMore Info
County Grand Orange Lodge Of Glasgow(North Group)Edington Street/Corn StreetMore Info
Cowcaddens Orange & Purple District No.11Glasgow GreenMore Info
Cowcaddens Orange & Purple District No.11Sunnylaw StreetMore Info
Cowcaddens Orange & Purple District No.11 - Milton LodgesEday StreetMore Info
Dalmarnock Orange and Purple LOL 50Glasgow GreenMore Info
Dalmarnock Orange and Purple LOL 50Mourdant StreetMore Info
Drumchapel Orange & Purple District No 57Glasgow GreenMore Info
Drumchapel Orange & Purple District No 57SaltmarketMore Info
Drumchapel Orange & Purple District No 57Lillyburn PlaceMore Info
Drumchapel Orange & Purple District No 57Drumchapel Orange Hall, Kinfauns DriveMore Info
Dumbarton Orange & Purple District LOL No.27Glasgow GreenMore Info
Glasgow District No 3Glasgow GreenMore Info
Glasgow District No 3Wishart StreetMore Info
GLASGOW SOUTHSIDE ORANGE & PURPLE DISTRICT No.49GLASGOW GREENMore Info
GLASGOW SOUTHSIDE ORANGE & PURPLE DISTRICT No.49MAXWELL ROAD AT BARRLAND STREETMore Info
GLASGOW SOUTHSIDE ORANGE & PURPLE DISTRICT No.49SUPERCEDEDGLASGOW GREENMore Info
Greater Easterhouse Truth Defenders District 17Glasgow green.More Info
Greater Easterhouse Truth Defenders District No. 17Baldinnie RoadMore Info
Greater Easterhouse Truth Defenders District No.17Brunstaine Rd.More Info
Kelvin Valley Orange & Purple District No.54Glasgow GreenMore Info
Kelvingrove Orange and Purple District 29Glasgow GreenMore Info
Kelvingrove Orange and Purple District 29Haugh RoadMore Info
Loyal Orange Institute of Scotland Govan District 42Brand StMore Info
Loyal Orange Institute of Scotland Govan District 42Midlock StMore Info
Loyal Orange Institute of Scotland Govan District 42Glasgow GreenMore Info
Loyal Orange Institute of Scotland Govan District 42SUPERCEDEDGlasgow GreenMore Info
Maryhill Orange and Purple District 46Glasgow GreenMore Info
Maryhill Orange and Purple District 46Sandbank CrescentMore Info
Orange & Purple District 40Glasgow GreenMore Info
Orange & Purple District No 12SaltmarketMore Info
Orange & Purple District No 1212 District Orange Hall Aberfeldy StMore Info
Orange & Purple District No 12 Lodge 153 & Lodge 174SaltmarketMore Info
Orange And Purple District 37Glasgow GreenMore Info
Orange And Purple District 37Tullis StMore Info
Parkhead Bluebell L.O.L. 129Quarryknowe StreetMore Info
Parkhead Orange and Purple District No. 21Glasgow GreenMore Info
Parkhead Orange and Purple District No. 21Quarryknowe StreetMore Info
Partick Orange And Purple District 15Crawford HallsMore Info
Partick Orange And Purple District 15Glasgow GreenMore Info
Rutherglen Orange and Purple District 20Glasgow GreenMore Info
Rutherglen Orange and Purple District 20Glasgow GreenMore Info
Shettleston Guiding Star of Freedom L.O.L. 180Glasgow GreenMore Info
Shettleston Guiding Star of Freedom L.O.L. 180Academy StreetMore Info
St Rollox Orange & Purple DLOL No. 10Millarbank StreetMore Info
St Rollox Orange & Purple DLOL No. 10Graham TerraceMore Info
St Rollox Orange & Purple DLOL No. 10Glasgow GreenMore Info
St Rollox Orange & Purple DLOL No. 10Glasgow GreenMore Info
Thornliebank & Pollokshaws Orange & Purple District LOL 28Cleaves RoadMore Info
Thornliebank & Pollokshaws Orange & Purple District LOL 28Spiersbridge AvenueMore Info
Tollcross Purple Star L.O.L. 84Causewayside Street Industrial EstateMore Info
Whiteinch Orange and Purple District No7Glasgow GreenMore Info
Whiteinch Orange and Purple District No7Northinch StreetMore Info
Related topics:Glasgow