62 Orange Orders parade routes close 30 streets in Glasgow in one day

Thousands of Orange Lodge members across Glasgow will march this weekend in what is anticipated to be the largest procession in 2023.
This Saturday, July 1, will see over 4000 members from all lodges across Glasgow set-off from different starting points to arrive in Glasgow Green. Included in the walk will be marchers and bands - ranging from flutes to drums to brass.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A number of roads will be closed to allow the marchers to proceed uninhibited - all marches will begin in the morning, between 8am and 9am, and will last until all marchers have marchers reach Glasgow Green, with an estimated time for the roads to reopen at around 4pm after the Orange Walk.
What routes will the Orange Walk take in Glasgow on Saturday, July 1?
From all four corners of the city - Orange Lodges will convene to meet up with nearby lodges before heading to join the procession at Glasgow Green.
North Glasgow:
Lodges: Maryhill, Possilpark, Cowcaddens, and Springburn
Meeting point: Corn Street, 10am procession
Route: Garscube Road, St George’s Road, Sauchiehall Street, Pitt Street before joining the west group at West George Street.
Southside:
Lodges: Govan, Thornliebank, and Pollokshields
Meeting point: Centre Road, Tradeston, 11am procession
Route: King George V Bridge, Oswald Street, Hope Street onto West George Street to join behind the north & west group at George Square.
West End:
Lodges: Drumchapel, Partick and Whiteinch
Meeting point: Kelvingrove Park, 10am procession
Advertisement
Advertisement
Route: Argyle Street and St Vincent Street to Holland Street, Blythswood Square and join north & south at West George Street
East End:
Lodges: Baillieston, Bridgeton, Dalmarnock, Dennistoun, Easterhouse, Parkhead, Shettleston, and Tollcross
Meeting point: Glenpark Street, 9.40am procession
Route: Duke Street, George Street, before meeting with the rest of the bands on George Square via Cochrane Street.
What roads will be closed in Glasgow on Saturday (July 1) for Orange Walks?
City Centre:
- Albion Street, between George Street and Blackfriars Street
- All of Anchor Lane
- Bell Street, between Albion Street and Spoutmouth
- Bridgegate, between King Street and Saltmarket
- All of Cochrane Street
- Dundas Street, for its full length
- All roads skirting George Square - North, East, South, and West
- All of George Street
- Ingram Street in two places - between Albion Street and High Street, and between High Street and Glassford Street
- All of Montrose Street
- Nelson Mandela Place
- North Hanover Street, between Cathedral Street and George Square (North)
- North Hanover Street, between George Square North and Queen St Station entrance
- North Portland Street, between Richmond Street and George Street
- Trongate, between Albion Street and High Street
- West George Street, Nelson Mandela Place and George Square
East End:
- Charlotte Street, between Greendyke Street and London Road
- College Street
- Duke Street, between John Knox Street and George Street
- Gallowgate, between Trongate and Watson Street
- All of Greendyke Street
- High Street in two places - between Cathedral Street and George Street, and between John Knox Street and George Street
- King Street (southbound only), between Bridgegate and Osbourne Street
- London Road, between Trongate and Bain Street
- All of Moir Street
- Parsonage Row, at its junction with High Street
- Saltmarket, between High Street and Clyde Street
- Shuttle Street, between College Street and Ingram Street
- St Andrews Street, between Saltmarket and James Morrison Street
Southside:
- Nelson Street, both sides between Bridge Street and Commerce Street
When will the Orange Walk end in Glasgow on Saturday, July 1?
The marchers are set to leave Glasgow Green around 2pm - where they will then proceed back to their start points across Glasgow - arriving later in the day. Glasgow City Council expect roads to be shut until around 4pm.
Public processions: Orange Order parade routes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glasgow City Council has the following parade route information for Orange Lodge processions on Saturday, July 1.
|Baillieston True Blues L.O.L. 2
|Miller Street
|More Info
|Baillieston True Blues L.O.L. 2
|Muirside Street at corner of Miller Street
|More Info
|Barmulloch True Blues LOL No. 98
|Broomfield Road
|More Info
|Bridgeton True Blues LOL 232
|21 Kerr St
|More Info
|County Grand Orange Lodge Of Glasgow
|Glasgow Green
|More Info
|County Grand Orange Lodge Of Glasgow
|George Square
|More Info
|County Grand Orange Lodge Of Glasgow
|Cathedral Square
|More Info
|County Grand Orange Lodge of Glasgow (South Group)
|Centre Street
|More Info
|County Grand Orange Lodge Of Glasgow (West Group)
|Kelvingrove Park
|More Info
|County Grand Orange Lodge Of Glasgow(East Group)
|Glenpark Street
|More Info
|County Grand Orange Lodge Of Glasgow(North Group)
|Edington Street/Corn Street
|More Info
|Cowcaddens Orange & Purple District No.11
|Glasgow Green
|More Info
|Cowcaddens Orange & Purple District No.11
|Sunnylaw Street
|More Info
|Cowcaddens Orange & Purple District No.11 - Milton Lodges
|Eday Street
|More Info
|Dalmarnock Orange and Purple LOL 50
|Glasgow Green
|More Info
|Dalmarnock Orange and Purple LOL 50
|Mourdant Street
|More Info
|Drumchapel Orange & Purple District No 57
|Glasgow Green
|More Info
|Drumchapel Orange & Purple District No 57
|Saltmarket
|More Info
|Drumchapel Orange & Purple District No 57
|Lillyburn Place
|More Info
|Drumchapel Orange & Purple District No 57
|Drumchapel Orange Hall, Kinfauns Drive
|More Info
|Dumbarton Orange & Purple District LOL No.27
|Glasgow Green
|More Info
|Glasgow District No 3
|Glasgow Green
|More Info
|Glasgow District No 3
|Wishart Street
|More Info
|GLASGOW SOUTHSIDE ORANGE & PURPLE DISTRICT No.49
|GLASGOW GREEN
|More Info
|GLASGOW SOUTHSIDE ORANGE & PURPLE DISTRICT No.49
|MAXWELL ROAD AT BARRLAND STREET
|More Info
|GLASGOW SOUTHSIDE ORANGE & PURPLE DISTRICT No.49SUPERCEDED
|GLASGOW GREEN
|More Info
|Greater Easterhouse Truth Defenders District 17
|Glasgow green.
|More Info
|Greater Easterhouse Truth Defenders District No. 17
|Baldinnie Road
|More Info
|Greater Easterhouse Truth Defenders District No.17
|Brunstaine Rd.
|More Info
|Kelvin Valley Orange & Purple District No.54
|Glasgow Green
|More Info
|Kelvingrove Orange and Purple District 29
|Glasgow Green
|More Info
|Kelvingrove Orange and Purple District 29
|Haugh Road
|More Info
|Loyal Orange Institute of Scotland Govan District 42
|Brand St
|More Info
|Loyal Orange Institute of Scotland Govan District 42
|Midlock St
|More Info
|Loyal Orange Institute of Scotland Govan District 42
|Glasgow Green
|More Info
|Loyal Orange Institute of Scotland Govan District 42SUPERCEDED
|Glasgow Green
|More Info
|Maryhill Orange and Purple District 46
|Glasgow Green
|More Info
|Maryhill Orange and Purple District 46
|Sandbank Crescent
|More Info
|Orange & Purple District 40
|Glasgow Green
|More Info
|Orange & Purple District No 12
|Saltmarket
|More Info
|Orange & Purple District No 12
|12 District Orange Hall Aberfeldy St
|More Info
|Orange & Purple District No 12 Lodge 153 & Lodge 174
|Saltmarket
|More Info
|Orange And Purple District 37
|Glasgow Green
|More Info
|Orange And Purple District 37
|Tullis St
|More Info
|Parkhead Bluebell L.O.L. 129
|Quarryknowe Street
|More Info
|Parkhead Orange and Purple District No. 21
|Glasgow Green
|More Info
|Parkhead Orange and Purple District No. 21
|Quarryknowe Street
|More Info
|Partick Orange And Purple District 15
|Crawford Halls
|More Info
|Partick Orange And Purple District 15
|Glasgow Green
|More Info
|Rutherglen Orange and Purple District 20
|Glasgow Green
|More Info
|Rutherglen Orange and Purple District 20
|Glasgow Green
|More Info
|Shettleston Guiding Star of Freedom L.O.L. 180
|Glasgow Green
|More Info
|Shettleston Guiding Star of Freedom L.O.L. 180
|Academy Street
|More Info
|St Rollox Orange & Purple DLOL No. 10
|Millarbank Street
|More Info
|St Rollox Orange & Purple DLOL No. 10
|Graham Terrace
|More Info
|St Rollox Orange & Purple DLOL No. 10
|Glasgow Green
|More Info
|St Rollox Orange & Purple DLOL No. 10
|Glasgow Green
|More Info
|Thornliebank & Pollokshaws Orange & Purple District LOL 28
|Cleaves Road
|More Info
|Thornliebank & Pollokshaws Orange & Purple District LOL 28
|Spiersbridge Avenue
|More Info
|Tollcross Purple Star L.O.L. 84
|Causewayside Street Industrial Estate
|More Info
|Whiteinch Orange and Purple District No7
|Glasgow Green
|More Info
|Whiteinch Orange and Purple District No7
|Northinch Street
|More Info