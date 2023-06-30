62 Orange Orders parade routes close 30 streets in Glasgow in one day

All road closures and procession times as 2023’s biggest Orange Walk comes to Glasgow this weekend

Thousands of Orange Lodge members across Glasgow will march this weekend in what is anticipated to be the largest procession in 2023.

This Saturday, July 1, will see over 4000 members from all lodges across Glasgow set-off from different starting points to arrive in Glasgow Green. Included in the walk will be marchers and bands - ranging from flutes to drums to brass.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A number of roads will be closed to allow the marchers to proceed uninhibited - all marches will begin in the morning, between 8am and 9am, and will last until all marchers have marchers reach Glasgow Green, with an estimated time for the roads to reopen at around 4pm after the Orange Walk.

What routes will the Orange Walk take in Glasgow on Saturday, July 1?

From all four corners of the city - Orange Lodges will convene to meet up with nearby lodges before heading to join the procession at Glasgow Green.

North Glasgow:

Lodges: Maryhill, Possilpark, Cowcaddens, and Springburn

Meeting point: Corn Street, 10am procession

Route: Garscube Road, St George’s Road, Sauchiehall Street, Pitt Street before joining the west group at West George Street.

Southside:

Lodges: Govan, Thornliebank, and Pollokshields

Meeting point: Centre Road, Tradeston, 11am procession

Route: King George V Bridge, Oswald Street, Hope Street onto West George Street to join behind the north & west group at George Square.

West End:

Lodges: Drumchapel, Partick and Whiteinch

Meeting point: Kelvingrove Park, 10am procession

Advertisement

Advertisement

Route: Argyle Street and St Vincent Street to Holland Street, Blythswood Square and join north & south at West George Street

East End:

Lodges: Baillieston, Bridgeton, Dalmarnock, Dennistoun, Easterhouse, Parkhead, Shettleston, and Tollcross

Meeting point: Glenpark Street, 9.40am procession

Route: Duke Street, George Street, before meeting with the rest of the bands on George Square via Cochrane Street.

What roads will be closed in Glasgow on Saturday (July 1) for Orange Walks?

City Centre:

Albion Street, between George Street and Blackfriars Street

All of Anchor Lane

Bell Street, between Albion Street and Spoutmouth

Bridgegate, between King Street and Saltmarket

All of Cochrane Street

Dundas Street, for its full length

All roads skirting George Square - North, East, South, and West

All of George Street

Ingram Street in two places - between Albion Street and High Street, and between High Street and Glassford Street

All of Montrose Street

Nelson Mandela Place

North Hanover Street, between Cathedral Street and George Square (North)

North Hanover Street, between George Square North and Queen St Station entrance

North Portland Street, between Richmond Street and George Street

Trongate, between Albion Street and High Street

West George Street, Nelson Mandela Place and George Square

East End:

Charlotte Street, between Greendyke Street and London Road

College Street

Duke Street, between John Knox Street and George Street

Gallowgate, between Trongate and Watson Street

All of Greendyke Street

High Street in two places - between Cathedral Street and George Street, and between John Knox Street and George Street

King Street (southbound only), between Bridgegate and Osbourne Street

London Road, between Trongate and Bain Street

All of Moir Street

Parsonage Row, at its junction with High Street

Saltmarket, between High Street and Clyde Street

Shuttle Street, between College Street and Ingram Street

St Andrews Street, between Saltmarket and James Morrison Street

Southside:

Nelson Street, both sides between Bridge Street and Commerce Street

When will the Orange Walk end in Glasgow on Saturday, July 1?

The marchers are set to leave Glasgow Green around 2pm - where they will then proceed back to their start points across Glasgow - arriving later in the day. Glasgow City Council expect roads to be shut until around 4pm.

Public processions: Orange Order parade routes

Advertisement

Advertisement