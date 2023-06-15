It’s unclear where the Orange Order HQ will move to next

The Orange Order have put their Scottish HQ in Motherwell on the market for offers over £140,000.

Just last year the group moved their headquarters from their former site in Glasgow during the pandemic - the final sale price sat around £200k.

It was planned that the Motherwell site, which is just around the corner from the Masonic Halls, would be transformed into an orange order museum and shop as part of the plans for the new HQ - but the order are now selling the site mid-renovation.

It would appear that the Orange Order are struggling for liquid funds at the moment, as the £300k refit of Motherwell site was halted due to claims of a ‘lack of cash’. The Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland held an emergency meeting around the claims.

The sale comes after it emerged last year that the organisation had halted a £300,000 refit of the building amid claims of “a lack of cash”.

An emergency meeting of the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland was held over the claims.

The full sales pitch for the site on Rightmove reads:”Substantial property, approximately 4600 sq. foot, situated adjacent to Motherwell’s train station and in close proximity to the Town Centre and other local amenities.

“This property previously had a hot food and drinks license and with the relevant planning consents could be transformed into a modern bar restaurant. Again with the relevant planning consents it may be possible to create a number of flats within the existing building.

“Currently the building has been stripped and cleaned out and viewing is the only way to appreciate the opportunities that this property has to offer. There is ample parking in the public car park adjacent to the property.”

1 . Orange Hall Motherwell The exterior of the would-be Orange Hall of Motherwell

2 . Orange Hall from the side The Orange Hall from a different angle - it sits next a popular Rangers / Servicemans pub, the War Office.

3 . Inside the half-finished Orange Hall The refit cost £300k, and was abandoned amidst claims of a ‘lack of cash'

4 . Inside the half-finished Orange Order HQ The contractors spent months trying to fix up the space for use by the Orange Order

Next Page Page 1 of 2