The famous indie-rock band will go ahead with their gig on Monday 5 September - despite numerous recent sexual assault allegations against their frontman Win Butler.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Canadian indie-rock band, Arcade Fire, will go ahead with their Glasgow show next Monday (5 September) - despite several recent sexual miscondict allegations against their frontman, and their support act subsequently dropping out of the tour due to the allegations.

Lead singer, Win Butler, was accused of numerous unwarranted sexual interactions in an article published on music news website, Pitchfork over the weekend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three woman claimed Butler had interacted with them sexually - including forceful touching and unwanted, sexual text messages. All cited ‘gaps in age, power dynamics, and the context in which they occured.’

Another individual, who identifies with they/them pronouns, claims to have been sexually assaulted by the lead singer of Arcade fire twice in 2015 at the age of 21 - half the age of Butler.

The 42 year old indie star is married to bandmate Régine Chassagne and they have a nine-year-old son.

He denied the claims in a statement, saying he had ‘consensual’ relationships outside of his marriage and that he had ‘shared messages of which I am not proud’.

Win Butler said: “Most importantly, every single one of these interactions has been mutual and always between consenting adults.

“It is deeply revisionist, and frankly just wrong, for anyone to suggest otherwise.

“While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behavior.

“Life is filled with tremendous pain and error, and I never want to be part of causing someone else’s pain.”

Butler said he hopes to learn from his mistakes and is in the process of trying ‘to become a better person’.

The OVO Hydro confirmed the Arcade Fire gig is still to go ahead on Monday September 5 - despite their supporting artist ‘Feist’ dropping out of the tour due to the allegations.

The singer-songwriter, who was due to open for the band at the Hydro on Monday (September 5), said it has been ‘incredibly difficult’ and that she had chosen to ‘distance myself from this tour - but not this conversation’.

Fan reaction has been mixed - with many people calling for the band to cancel their show following the news.

One former fan wrote: “Really hope Arcade Fire cancel this Glasgow show and the rest of the tour. Paid more than I should have for tickets, and with everything that’s happened I’m thinking of not going and like ‘is that just £150 down the toilet aye’.”

Another fan tweeted at the band saying: “@arcadefire please do not cancel! I’ve literally spent a fortune on travel, accommodation, and closed my business for the next 4 days! On the train from Glasgow to Birmingham as I write this.”