Arcade Fire announced a world tour including dates across the UK - but when are they coming to the OVO Hydro in Glasgow?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the release of their highly anticipated new album WE, Arcade Fire have announced a huge world tour for this summer.

Arcade Fire’s sixth album WE released on 6 May 2022, following the universally acclaimed reception to its lead singles The Lighting I and The Lighting II.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, when is Arcade Fire coming to Glasgow?

Most Popular

Here is everything you need to know about their upcoming tour.

When are Arcade Fire playing Glasgow?

Arcade Fire are scheduled to play the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Monday 5 September. Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30pm.

When can I get tickets?

General sale on tickets go on sale on Friday 13 May at 10am on Ticketmaster .

When does the presale start?

There are multiple presale options available for fans to ensure they get their hands on tickets to the shows.

For O2 customers the presale will be available via O2 priority which will start on Wednesday 11 May at 9am.

For those who pre-ordered the album you will receive special access to presale which kicks off Wednesday 11 May at 10am.

If you have access to neither of these, Live Nation presale starts on Thursday 12 May at 10am.

What will the set list be?

There has been no official setlist confirmed as of yet, however, fans will no doubt hear some of their favourite songs as well as songs from their new album WE.

Setlistfm.com listed a setlist from a recent show the band performed on 29 April, which may give fans a better idea of what to expect.

The setlist went as follows:

Age of Anxiety I

Ready to Start

The Suburbs

The Suburbs (Continued)

Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)

Generation A

My Body Is a Cage

Afterlife

Reflektor

Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)

Creature Comfort

Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)

Everything Now

Encore:

The Lightning I

The Lightning II

Rebellion (Lies)

Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)

Wake Up

Encore 2:

End of the Empire I-III

End of the Empire IV (Sagittarius A*)

Where else in the UK are the band playing?

Arcade Fire will be playing venues across the UK and Europe as part of their worldwide tour. Here’s where and when they will be playing:

30 Aug - Dublin, IE - 3Arena *

2 Sept - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham *

3 Sept - Manchester, UK - AO Arena *

5 Sept - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro *

8 Sept - London, UK – The O2 *

11 Sept - Lille, FR - Zenith *

12 Sept - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis *

14 Sept - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena *

15 Sept- Paris, FR - Accor Arena *

17 Sept - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum *

18 Sept - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle *

21 Sept - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center *

22 Sept - Lisbon, PT - Campo Pequeno *

23 Sept - Lisbon, PT - Campo Pequeno *

25 Sept - Bordeaux, FR - Arkea Arena *

26 Sept - Nantes, FR - Zenith de Nantes *

28 Sept - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome *

29 Sept - Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena *

1 Oct - Warsaw, PL - COS Torwar*

Who is Arcade fire?

Arcade Fire is a Canadian indie rock band.

The line-up consists of husband and wife Win Butler and Régine Chassagne, alongside Richard Reed Parry, Tim Kingsbury and Jeremy Gara.

The band has extra members specifically for their tours which include former core member Sarah Neufeld, percussionist Tiwill Duprate, saxophonist Stuart Bogie and multi-instrumentalists Paul Beaubrun and Dan Boeckner.

Throughout the bands over twenty year career they have released six studio albums, and three extended plays which have spawned over 24 singles.

They are known for their stellar live performances using an array of instruments in their songs and using them live. They play guitar, drums, bass guitar, piano, violin, viola, cello, double bass, xylophone, glockenspiel, keyboard, synthesizer, French horn, accordion, harp, mandolin and hurdy-gurdy.

The multi-instrumentalist band members switch duties throughout the show.

Their third studio album The Suburbs released in 2010 and was a huge hit and shot the band to meteoric levels of fame.