Glasgow Airport alert

A major incident has occured at Glasgow Airport as Police report they are ‘looking for someone’.

Passengers have been reporting delays upwards of one hour following reports of a ‘national incident’ in which Police confirm they are ‘looking for someone’ - reportedly travellers are having their IDs checked not just by the usual passport control, but also by Police after passport control as they hunt for a suspect supposedly in the airport.

Huge queues have already amassed, with members of the public hoping to get flying for their holidays being disallowed from the building due to it being ‘at capacity’. Passengers suspicions of an incident were confirmed when an announcement was made via the airport PA system that delays are being caused by a ‘national incident’.

Similar scenes have been reported at Manchester Airport with a ‘Counter Terrorism Police manhunt’ said to be underway.

Passengers who have already missed their flights were told to collect their baggage from the reclaim area, which for many people has yet to appear.

One person at the incident tweeted a statement around the baggage, to which airline Loganair replied: “In light of all airlines being affected by the recent security situation, please allow additional time to retrieve your luggage. If you have any other issues, please get in touch with our handling agents, who will advise further.”

National Manhunt for Daniel Khalife

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed a national border alert: “An alert was issued by the Counter Terrorism Command earlier today in relation to Khalife through established operational briefing channels to relevant UK police and law enforcements agencies, including those at UK ports and borders.”

Khalife was a serving member of the British Army, was charged on January 27 with a number of offences under the Terrorism Act 2000 and the Official Secrets Act.

The Metropolitan Police in London says detectives believe he escaped from the prison at approximately 7.50am.

Khalife was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, red and white chequered trousers and brown steel toe cap boots.

He is of slim build, has short brown hair and is around 6ft 2ins tall.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “We have a team of officers who are making extensive and urgent enquiries in order to locate and detain Khalife as quickly as possible. However, the public can help us as well and should anyone see Khalife, or have any information as to where he might be, then please call 999 or the immediately.