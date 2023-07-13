Loganair, the UK’s largest regional airline, marked a milestone this week as services between Glasgow and Donegal were restored as part of the airline’s summer timetable.

The thrice-weekly flights, operating on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout July, August and September, will boost connectivity between the UK and Ireland and provide the only direct air link between the UK and Donegal.

Luke Lovegrove, Chief Commercial Officer, Loganair, said: “It’s great to see Loganair’s tartan tails back at Donegal this summer and today marks the first of the new weekday flights that we added after customer feedback. Our new service is operated by the larger and quieter ATR-42 enhancing our customer experience on this route.

“The beauty of Donegal is breath-taking and if you haven’t yet climbed Errigal, I would strongly advise you to do so and take in the majesty of the surrounding landscape.”

Eilis Docherty, Managing Director, Donegal Airport, said: “The management and staff at Donegal Airport are delighted to welcome Loganair back to Donegal Airport for Summer 2023. We are encouraged by the high level of bookings to date which is an affirmation of the ongoing demand for a direct route between Donegal and Scotland.

“The introduction of the ATR42-600 series aircraft will provide additional capacity to grow passenger numbers over the busy summer season.”

Christopher Tibbett, Group Head of Airline Relations at AGS Airports, which owns Glasgow Airport, said: “We are proud to see the return of regular services between Scotland and County Donegal courtesy of our airline partner Loganair.

“Glasgow has always enjoyed tremendous links with Ireland and the addition of a regular service to this stunning north-west county will be a very popular destination choice for our leisure passengers.

“Equally, we look forward to welcoming visitors from County Donegal to our own city and region.”

Flights are available to book today at loganair.co.uk and via all major travel agents.

All fares include a 15kg luggage allowance, discounts for children aged 11 and under, and a mandatory carbon offset charge as part of the airline’s innovative GreenSkies sustainability programme.