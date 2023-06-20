The Impact rankings take more factors into consideration than your average university league table to get a more rounded view of the academic experience

Times Higher Education have released their ‘Impact Rankings’ for 2023 - the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Using carefully calibrated indicators, Times Higher Education use four comprehensive indicators to score universities across the world in four broad areas:

Research

Stewardship

Outreach

Teaching

The 2023 Impact Rankings is the fifth edition of the league table, and the overall ranking includes 1,591 universities from 112 countries/regions.

The overall ranking is led by Australia’s Western Sydney University for the second year in a row.

The UK’s University of Manchester follows in second place, while Canada-based Queen’s University takes the third spot.

The top institution from an emerging economy is Universiti Sains Malaysia, ranking at fourth.

The UK is the most-represented nation in the top 100 with 26 institutions, followed by Australia with 16 and Canada with 15.

Here’s where all Glasgow universities rank on the list.

University of Glasgow

Under-funding teaching and research may force universities to increase their reliance on geopolitically risky income from international students (Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images)

Worldwide, the University of Glasgow is 13th in the Impact rankings internationally - and the second best university in the UK according to the Impact league table.

In the World University Rankings, a seperate league table to Impact, University of Glasgow is ranked 82nd in the world.

In the World Reputation Rankings, another seperate league table, the University of Glasgow is ranked between 101-125.

Here’s some of the stats that led to the University of Glasgow’s place on the table:

41%: Percentage of International Students

13.5: No. of students per staff

59 : 41: Student Ratio of Females to Males

28,540: Number of full-time students

According to the Impact rankings, here’s how the University of Glasgow scored:

Sustainable cities & communities - 93.1

Peace Justice & strong institutions - 89.1

Decent work & economic growth - 76.8

Partnerships for the goals - 96.6

Total score: 95.4

University of Strathclyde

University of Strathclyde Learning and Teaching Project

The University of Strathclyde is: 36th in the Impact Rankings and 7th in the UK.

Strathclyde is also 401–500th in the World University Rankings 2023, and 78th in the Young University Rankings 2014.

Statistics which contributed to the Impact ranking include:

17: Number of students per staff

29%: Percentage of International Students

50 : 50: Student Ratio of Females to Males

19,840: Number of full-time students

Here’s how the University of Strathclyde scored in the Impact rankings:

Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure - 98.2

Responsible consumption and production - 90.1

Peace, Justice, and strong institutions - 87.9

Partnerships for the goals - 89.1

Total score: 92.5

Glasgow Caledonian University

Glasgow Caledonian University was one of several Scottish universities to leap up this year's UK university ranking, moving 15 places on its 2021 position. Good University Guide 2022 rank: 60

Glasgow Caledonian University is ranked 101–200th in the Impact Rankings 2023, and 28th in the UK.

Caledonian is also ranked 601–800th in the World University Rankings 2023, and 195th in the Young University Rankings 2022.

Some statistics that contirbuted to the Impact scores include:

23.6: Number of students per staff

19%: Percentage of International Students

57 : 43: Student Ratio of Females to Males

14,270: Number of full-time Students

Here’s how Glasgow Caledonian University scored on the Impact Rankings: