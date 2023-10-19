Register
BREAKING
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip

Bid to turn Glasgow West End flats into ‘aparthotel’ rejected

A bid to turn seven West End flats in an A-listed building into an aparthotel has been rejected by council planners.

By Drew Sandelands - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 19th Oct 2023, 08:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Glasgow City Council received an application for permission to change the use of properties at 3 Crown Circus. The applicant, George Campbell, wanted to make the flats available to visitors to the city through letting company Pillow Partners.

But planning officials ruled the proposal would “hinder the provision of homes for local people”, and was expected to “raise unacceptable noise levels”.

They added the development was “not deemed compatible with the surrounding predominantly residential area by virtue of its impact on noise level, intensification of activity, waste management and associated disturbance”.

Most Popular

The use of residential bins was “not considered appropriate” and “the lack of manned reception” and “on-site management” was contrary to council policy, officials reported.

One of a curving terrace of A-listed buildings, 3 Crown Circus has a front door entrance for six flats and a separate basement entrance for the seventh.

A statement submitted on behalf of Mr Campbell said the serviced apartments wouldn’t share an entrance with any flat “not within the ownership of the applicant”.

It added exceptions to a presumption against using houses for commercial purposes could be considered when “the amenity of neighbouring properties will not be prejudiced” and the property has “a private direct access”.

Check-in and check-out times would “not be at anti-social hours” and “good neighbour house rules” to cover issues such as parties, smoking and loud music would be enforced, the application claimed. It anticipated guests would stay for “two to three nights per apartment” and flats were “expected to be occupied at least 250 nights per year”.

The plans added: “Given the management arrangements that will be put in place, and rigidly enforced, it is unlikely that there would be any adverse impact upon the residential amenities of the occupiers of any neighbouring properties.”

They also argued short-term letting has “significant economic benefits to the local area” and “these will outweigh the loss of residential accommodation”.

Related topics:GlasgowWest EndPropertiesPeople