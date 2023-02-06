Paul has written as The Glasgowist for eight years - and is set to shake-up GlasgowWorld in a major way.

Paul Trainer, publisher of The Glasgowist, will take over as Editor for GlasgowWorld starting next week.

Our new editor will take over our site for the foreseeable future - starting next week on February 13. Paul comes from a strong background of journalism in the city - publishing and building an online community around The Glasgowist for the past eight years, he also published a city guide to Glasgow alongside a book counting down the 100 Best Restaurants in the city back in 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He takes over from Rosalind Erskine, who launched the site back in August 2021 and has who since been deployed at our sister title The Scotsman to take over the role of Food and Drink Editor.

If you’re active on social media you’ll have seen one of Paul’s many posts as The Glasgowist - or seen the work he’s done at a number of newspapers and magazines in Glasgow, most recently as a contributor to Best of Scotland with The Herald on Sunday. You could also have found Paul writing travel content for companies like Skyscanner and Expedia.

Paul Trainer will take over the role of Editor for GlasgowWorld next Monday, February 13

Paul said: “There are stories on every street in Glasgow and I’m looking forward to leading a website that will reflect our city.

Advertisement

“GlasgowWorld will introduce you to the best local people and places while covering the issues that matter and providing a showcase for our music, food and culture. I’m excited to join the team after the successful launch of the city platform.”

Our humble little platform, GlasgowWorld, was just one of seven sites launched by NationalWorld throughout the 2021-2022 period - focusing on the largest cities in England and Scotland. The ‘City group’, as the NationalWorld city-based titles are called, were joined by three long-established teams last summer - including Edinburgh Evening News, the Yorkshire Evening Post in Leeds, and The Star in Sheffield.

Advertisement

NationalWorld announced last week that The News in Portsmouth, Sunderland Echo, and Shields Gazette will move into the City World structure. The Blackpool Gazette and Lancashire Evening Post are presently advertising for new editors and these titles will join the Cities structure when they are appointed.

Editor-in-chief Nancy Fielder, who heads and looks after all City Worlds sites, said: “We can’t wait for Paul to join our team. His pride in Glasgow shines through and his local expertise is just what we need to build on the success that we have already seen with GlasgowWorld.

Advertisement