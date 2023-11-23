Black Friday Glasgow 2023: 18 of the best deals we've found in Glasgow city centre

GlasgowWorld scouted out the best Black Friday deals we could find in Glasgow city centre to bring you this list

Still holding out to buy Christmas gifts this year? There’s no better time to buy your loved ones their presents, especially when they’re mega-cheap from Black Friday deals. Shoppers are set to descend on city centre streets and Glasgow shopping centres to try and pick up some bargains with GlasgowWorld picking out some of the best places to shop this Black Friday.

Centre Manager at Buchanan Galleries, Kathy Murdoch said: “This year is set to be our biggest Black Friday event in Buchanan Galleries, with some incredible deals up for grabs across many of our brands.

“Black Friday is always an exciting period where shoppers can enjoy extra savings in the lead-up to Christmas. Whether you’re looking to kick start your Christmas shopping or find the perfect treat for yourself, there are some fantastic offers not to be missed.”

1 . John Lewis John Lewis & Partners is running month-long savings with up to 50% off on selected items across all departments, including up to a huge £400 off Miele’s range of top-quality household appliances such as vacuums, washing machines and dishwashers.

2 . Boots Boots is holding its biggest Black Friday ever with 1000s of savings across all ranges in gifting, fragrance, electrical and premium beauty brands.

3 . Lego Lego is launching its biggest Black Friday sale yet, with huge discounts on selected sets and build packs.