Eurovision 2023: Glasgow announced as UK Host City finalist

Glasgow and Liverpool are the two cities which remain in the competition to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, the BBC has announced.

The BBC has said that the two remaining cities had "the strongest overall offer" with a final decision to be made "within weeks".

According to the Eurovision website , further discussions will now take place with officials from the host city finalists and the successful host city will then be revealed by the BBC and EBU in the Autumn.

Phil Harrold, the chairman of the BBC’s host city selection committee, said: "Thanks to all seven cities across the UK who have demonstrated the enthusiasm and passion for Eurovision that exists right across the UK.

“We were incredibly impressed by the quality and creativity of all the city bids in what was a highly competitive field.

"The Eurovision Song Contest is a very complex event and Liverpool and Glasgow have the strongest overall offer; we will continue our discussions with them to determine the eventual host city.

“We are determined to make the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest one that both reflects the winning position of Ukraine and is also an event that all of the UK can participate in."

Back in June, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took to social media to voice her support for the 2023 contest being held in Glasgow.

She posted on Twitter: “We wish @Eurovision could be in Ukraine but understand that in circumstances this isn’t possible. However, I can think of a perfect venue on the banks of the River Clyde!! @scotgov is happy to discuss with BBC, @GlasgowCC @EBU_HQ and others.”

It was announced on Monday 25 July that the UK would officially host the Eurovision song contest 2023.

Traditionally the winner of the contest the previous year hosts the event. However, 2022 winners Ukraine confirmed it would be unable to host the contest due to their ongoing war with Russia.

The UK offered to host the event after coming second in the 2022 contest. The contest was last held in the UK in 1998, where Birmingham was the host city.

When is Eurovision 2023?

Eurovision will be held in May 2023. No specific dates have been confirmed as of yet.

How to get tickets

No official ticket prices and availability have been announced as of yet.

The Eurovision website states that: “Ticket prices, availability, and even the ticket provider, won’t be decided until there is a confirmed Host City and venue for the shows.”

That’s not all, the BBC will then need to work out how much space is needed for the production inside the chosen venue such as cameras and the stage. All that is dependent on the chosen venue and can’t be confirmed in advance.

Once all that is decided, tickets for nine shows will go on sale:

Grand Final: Live TV Show [Saturday evening]; Jury Show [Friday evening]; Family Show [Saturday afternoon].

First Semi-Final: Live TV Show [Tuesday evening]; Jury Show [Monday evening]; Family Show [Tuesday afternoon].

Second Semi Final: Live TV Show [Thursday evening]; Jury Show [Wednesday evening]; Family Show [Thursday afternoon].

Here is a breakdown of what each show will entail:

Jury show

The Jury Show is a full run through of the show that takes place the night before the televised show. This is also when the international juries cast their votes.

Audiences can stay for a randomised version of the qualifier/points revealed as the presenters will practice different scenarios.

Family Show

The Family Show is a full run through of the show that takes place earlier in the day, ahead of the Live TV show.

This show serves as one final rehearsal for the artists and crew. It’s much more convenient for those who wish to bring younger Eurovision fans.

This show also features randomly generated presentations of the qualifiers and points.

Live TV show