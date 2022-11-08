Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson declares he is ‘the spirit of Glasgow’ at COP 27

The former Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared himself ‘the spirit of Glasgow’ at COP 27 - and also said that significant progress has been made since the last climate summit.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently in attendence at COP27 in Egypt as a guest of the organisers - far from his leading role in last year’s COP26 in Glasgow.

Current Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, is also attending the COP27 summit - after U-turning on his initial decision to turn down the invititation. In total over 110 world leaders are attending COP27 including previous head of state Boris Johnson.

The former PM told a fringe event at the global climate meet: “I am the spirit of Glasgow, that is what I am doing here.

“I am the spirit of Glasgow COP26 and it is incredible to think how much has changed since that last COP and to be frank how much damage has been done in just one year to our great common purpose of tackling man-made climate change.”

Johnson added that there was “no miracle escape from the inundations and other potentially disastrous consequences of climate change” and that the battle against rising temperature is “one of the most important collateral victims” of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Boris Johnson has always been called a ‘green leader’ by Conservative party members prior to his unceremonious ousting from the top seat earlier this year. He hit out at his own party and climate change policy of some of the Conservative MPs stating that some wanted to “frack the hell out of the British countryside”.

The former PM suggested the soaring temperatures in London over the summer may have contributed to the political turmoil which led to his exit from No 10.

In an apparently tongue-in-cheek comment at an event on the fringe of the COP 27 summit, the former prime minister said: “Temperatures in London this July reached 40 degrees, which is unprecedented and almost unbearable by United Kingdom standards – perhaps even contributing, who knows, to unexpected political turmoil that we saw in Westminster at that time.”