Buchanan Galleries is set to be expanded following approval for plans for a new building.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been approved that will see Buchanan Galleries expanded to include a new building. The decision comes as plans to completely revitalise the city centre shopping centre have been revealed.

The new building will be built following the demolition of the site currently housing Tartan House and is set to include shops and food and drink units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Significant plans were also approved for new leisure and dining concepts including a destination food hall, delivering new public spaces with improved accessibility, the introduction of a new retail and leisure space in the gap site beside Buchanan Galleries, and a modern digital art strategy.

Three Sixty Architecture

The initial plans were approved subject to conditions - including that any future retail, food and drink or leisure units submitting planning approval for any frontage should be submitted to the planning authority, and approved by them.

Savill’s, who prepared the planning statemnet on behalf of LS Buchanan Ltd said: “The vision for Buchanan Galleries is to reposition and re-imagine this key city centre commercial asset through a transformative yet sustainable retrofit. This is a sensitive evolution that respects the value embedded in the existing structure while unlocking its full potential through strategic interventions. At its core, the project aims to deliver lasting impact for Glasgow – functionally, socially and visually.”

A total of five planning applications have been submitted for the major revamp of the shopping centre.