Bus services in Glasgow to revert to public control

Bus services in Glasgow are set to go under public control following a decision made by the Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) today, March 15.

SPT believe the new partnership could ‘revolutionise’ public transport in the city - with the hope that public ownership will solve both the short-term and long-term transport issues bus services are facing in the west of Scotland.

The deal would see bus services exclusively in Glasgow and the west of Scotland come under public control operated by SPT, rather than being run by private bus firms like they are currently.

Work will now begin on taking bus services under public control, in line with the requirements of the Transport (Scotland) Act 2019.

SPT expect the process to take between five and seven years - costing an estimated £15m.

It's expected that SPT with partner with Bus Service Improvements Partnership (BSIP) - who could help to “stabilise and improve” bus transport in the city during the process to take bus services under public control.

Proposals are expected to go out to public consultation in April.

SPT chair Councillor Stephen Dornan (SNP) said: “This is a bold and ambitious plan from SPT which sets a strong approach to tackle a declining bus market.

“It gives us opportunities to build for growth, and deliver a network that is attractive, accessible, and affordable to both passengers in our communities who rely on the bus to get around and those who we need to get ‘onboard’ by offering an attractive alternative to the private car.

“However, any franchising option will take time and investment to establish so we need to look at doing something now to halt the declining bus market.

“BSIPs, which also require suitable investment, offer the best opportunity for a significant, interim improvement while we work to establish the world-class local bus franchise model the people of the west of Scotland deserve.

“In order to progress any of these options, we need investment from the Scottish Government which now has to step up with real funding and a commitment to support public transport, particularly bus which for too long has been forgotten and now requires urgent action.”

Not everyone is pleases with the proposal however, Scottish bus firm McGill's have hinted that they may take legal action if SPT continues plans to take bus services in Glasgow under public control.

Bus firm McGill’s, owned by Sandy and James Easdale, has said legal action could be taken over the plan. The company’s CEO, Ralph Roberts, said: “Franchising is effectively confiscation of a business that has been built in good faith over many years with investors’ funds and it raises a host of legal implications.

“It goes against every sense of natural justice and we would take this to every court in the land and beyond.”

He added he “cannot imagine how they are going to find £100m per year to subsidise franchised bus services in Strathclyde”