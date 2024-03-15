Watch: We try the new city centre rooftop terrace menu at Kong

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week we went down to Kong on the Royal Exchange Square to sample their new rooftop terrace menu.

In all honesty Kong isn't really somewhere we'd think about going normally - but when we got the invite we thought, why not?

That's not to say Kong isn't a great spot - not at all - a rooftop bar on Royal Exchange Square serving cocktails? You'd be silly to think that's naff, but in our mind Kong was much more exclusive, a spot frequented by influencers and famous footballers, the Glasgow glitterati as it were. That couldn't be further from the truth though, we were shocked at how inclusive the space was, and how much we enjoyed ourselves there.

The menu is incredibly varied to say the least - ranging from fish finger sandwiches to salmon tartare, catering to both the fussy Glaswegian palate and the more adventurous foodie predilections. Cocktails were very well put together and pretty original too, the spicy pornstar martini for example is something we haven't seen anywhere else in Glasgow - which is shocking given how tasty it is.

We were surprised at the quality and price-point of the food too, given the exclusive nature of the club we expected some pretty bland and boring overpriced faux-posh food - but this couldn't be further from the truth.

A varied menu isn't the only thing that makes the bar & restaurant really inclusive - the staff are well-trained, knowledgeable, welcoming, and so friendly. You'll be hard-pressed not to have some good chat in the Merchant City cocktail bar.

The new rooftop terrace is a great excuse to pop down to Kong - you get great views over the Merchant City, plenty of space, and some well put-together outdoor furnishing. It's a pretty idyllic spot to catch up with friends after work mid-week with their £4.95 cocktail deal - we fully expect the place to be buzzing come late Sping / Summer time, so be sure to check it out while you can still get a seat.