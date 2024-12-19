The latest government figures have been released detailing passenger numbers at train stations across Scotland and Britain over 2024 - so naturally we've ranked the most busy train stations in West Dunbartonshire.

Data from the Office for Rail and Road (ORR) tracks the number of commuters entering and exiting every train station in Britain, including all train stations in Scotland, including West Dunbartonshire.

We’re using the latest data from the Office for Rail and Road, released last month on November 21, it uses data gathered from station usage metrics from April 2024 to March 2024 - the latest data avaliable.

Predictably, Glasgow Central and Queen Street station are the top stations in Scotland, but what about the rest of Britain? Data figures show Liverpool Street in London overtook Waterloo as the most-used station in Great Britain last year, which the ORR attributed to the opening of London's latest train service, the Elizabeth Line.

Now in 2024, Waterloo has dropped down to fourth place, overtaken by both London Paddington in second and Tottenham Court Road in third place.

Waterloo had been the busiest station in the country in all but one of the previous 18 years, but it even dropped to third in that year to March behind Paddington, also on the Elizabeth Line.

Glasgow Central Station is the third busiest station in the United Kingdom outside of London and naturally the busiest in Scotland.

Glasgow stations make up 5 of the 10 busiest stations in Scotland, showing just how much Glaswegians use rail transport as compared to the rest of the country

Scotland’s least used station was Kildonan up in the Highlands, with 240 entries and exits, beating out Scotscalder (with 242 entries and exits), the least used last year. .

Here are the 20 busiest stations in West Dunbartonshire., ranked from most to least passenger numbers in 2024 - included also are the most popular destinations and origin station from each train station.

1 . Dalmuir Railway Station Dalmuir Train Station was the busiest railway station in West Dunbartonshire in 2024. It recorded 731,324 entries and exits. The main destination / origin point was Glasgow Central Station. | Rosser1954 / Wikimedia Commons

2 . Dumbarton Central Railway Station Dumbarton Central Train Station was the second busiest railway station in West Dunbartonshire in 2024. It recorded 461,460 entries and exits. The main destination / origin point was Glasgow Queen Street Station. | Roger Cornfoot / Geograph

3 . Balloch Railway Station Balloch Train Station was the third busiest railway station in West Dunbartonshire in 2024. It recorded 430,574 entries and exits. The main destination / origin point was Glasgow Queen Street Station. | PEPSI697 / Wikipedia