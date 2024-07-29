Celtic set to expand training site at Barrowfield with new buildings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic hope to expand their training ground on London Road with two new buildings at Barrowfield Training Ground

Proposals to develop separate security and groundskeeper facilities at Celtic Parks training site have been submitted to Glasgow City Council.

The two buildings will be located at the entrance of the site at Barrowfield Training Ground on London Road near Celtic Park itself.

If approved, accommodation would include office space, storage, and amenities and is known as phase three of a wider development.

Separate planning applications, known as phase one, have already been submitted by Ryden on behalf of Celtic FC and include proposals for an indoor training facility, modular changing rooms, a gym, reception area and medical first aid room which have already been approved by the local authority.

Another application, referred to as phase two, for a second modular facility including offices, changing rooms and canteen space has been submitted to Glasgow’s planning department and is pending consideration.

The Barrowfield training ground is used mostly by the club’s youth teams for training and matches.

The proposed development is one part of a new complex, hosting Celtic’s boys’ and girls’ Academies and will also be the new dedicated training centre for Celtic FC Women’s First Team.

In their planning statement Ryden says: “These new facilities at Barrowfield will ensure modern fit for purpose facilities are available, meeting the requirements of Celtic FC and also importantly football governing bodies.”

The holistic vision is that the new training centre will feature a new indoor arena, featuring full-sized FIFA-approved artificial surface, a combination of outdoor natural grass and artificial pitches and state-of-the-art gym/fitness facilities.