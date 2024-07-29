Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glasgow chef Marc Honeyman shares his experiences cooking for celebrities during the Olympics

A GLASGOW chef has revealed how he sneaked into the famous Bird’s Nest Stadium on the eve of the 2008 Olympics in Beijing during a ‘dream’ work trip where he also rustled up meals for celebrities including Hollywood superstars Chris Tucker, Jackie Chan, and even US President George W Bush.

Speaking ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Marc Honeyman, 40, now executive chef at restaurant group Hunky Dory, owners of restaurants including Zhima, Chaakoo, Panang, and Topolabamba, has told of his incredible six weeks working in the Chinese capital for prestigious US broadcaster NBC – which the Scot described as ‘the greatest experience of his life’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of a $1.8m catering operation with ‘no expense spared’, Marc, who grew up in the East End of Glasgow, was part of teams of 20 chefs working round the clock at any one time, helping serve more than 900 people three times a day including athletes, celebrities, politicians, broadcasters, and NBC staff and crew.

Dishes included a dazzling array of Chinese cuisine, as well as American favourites including hamburgers, fries, and pancake stacks – a favourite of legendary US swimming star Michael Phelps.

Highlights included feeding Rush Hour stars Chan and Tucker – who Marc described as ‘great guys’ – a visit from then US President Bush, and also forming a bond with Prince Albert of Monaco over Glaswegian’s Marc’s love of Celtic.

He explained: “Prince Albert of Monaco heard my accent and asked ‘Green or Blue’ – which I answered green – and we had a laugh about it. He even asked me to join him for lunch to talk about Scottish football – he must love it!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I overheard voices I knew I recognised, looked up and there was Chris Tucker, he was great guy – brand new! Jackie Chan then joined him later for something to eat. It was surreal. President Bush visited the site, but we weren’t anywhere near him – I did cook for him though, and one of his secret service guys gave me one of his pin badges.”

Before he even began rubbing shoulders with the stars, the then 24-year-old and two other Scots chefs blagged their way past tight security and onto the famous track at the Bird’s Nest Stadium – by posing as sports presenters.

Marc said: “I’m a bit of a fly guy, and we saw the entrance and thought – let’s go for it. I told the other two to follow my lead, and we flashed our NBC passes and strolled through like we were meant to be there – it was gallus as it comes, at least it was until we accidentally walked into a Chinese army meeting, which was pretty scary!

“To be standing in the stadium and on the track where all those amazing things were about to happen – it was incredible. An unforgettable experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marc Honeyman in Glasgow | Contributed

Marc, who turned to kitchens after deciding against a career in accountancy, landed the job after working for the same broadcaster at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, where he helped turn out 400 burgers, 300 salmon fillets, and 200 steaks every day. But having been on night shifts throughout those Games – and missing out on all the sporting action – he wasn’t going to let that happen this time, insisting on the early shift to give him time to enjoy the games, and cultural sites including the Great Wall of China, which he did in his favourite Celtic top.

And he was glad he did, as he was able to take in some of the most famous moments in Olympic history, including some of Phelps’ record-breaking eight gold medals, and Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt’s iconic 100m world record.

He also landed coveted courtside seats to watch the US ‘Dream Team’ basketball side that contained mega star Lebron James thanks to an NBC colleague recognising him.

The dad-of-two, who trained and worked in some of Glasgow’s best-known restaurants as well as a spell in Mull where he met wife Kirsty, said: “I was sitting in the gods, but one of the guys from NBC recognised me from the kitchen and asked why I was up there! They arranged for me to come down to courtside – which was amazing. I was a few feet from Lebron James, it was unreal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I loved the Turin experience, but I wasn’t going to let myself miss the sport again. The early shifts worked perfectly, and to be there for Bolt’s record was probably the most special memory – that was sporting history!”

As executive chef at Hunky Dory Group, Marc, who now lives with his family in Gartcosh, North Lanarkshire, has enjoyed a hugely successful career so far, designing menus and dishes, training staff, and now responsible for the kitchens in seven Hunky Dory restaurants across Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The chef, who landed straight A grades at school and had the option to pursue accountancy as a career, says he has never looked back since choosing hospitality as a career, and is proud of where his life has taken him.

He added: “I was bright, but not cut out for the 9-5 in an office – I’m meant to be in the trenches in the kitchen. It’s been a great career – I love the variety, and it’s given me these incredible Olympic experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m now passing on what I’ve learned to other teams and guiding what we do in the kitchen, opening new restaurants all the time – it’s incredibly rewarding.