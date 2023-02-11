Clydeside Expressway could see the introduction of traffic calming measures

A number of short-term measures are being looked at to calm traffic on the Clydeside Expressway

Traffic leaving the Clydeside Expressway at a major West End roundabout could be slowed down as part of options being considered to improve safety.

It is one of a range of short term measures being looked at for the Thornwood roundabout where there are issues with pedestrian getting across roads in the vicinity.

A new “formalised” pedestrian crossing on the Dumbarton Road side coming from Whiteinch to the roundabout is being weighed up, a meeting heard.

Stressing that all the proposals are subject to a survey, a council official said: “Short term measures will include looking at how we can slow traffic down coming off the Clydeside Expressway on to the roundabout itself.

Speaking at this week’s Victoria Area Partnership, she said: “That will likely involve narrowing the lanes coming off and on, which will give pedestrians a bit more time as the cars are flying down just now.”

Councillors and community representatives recently visited the roundabout alongside the council road safety team.

Funding to pay for the road narrowing change, which could cost about £25,000, may potentially come from the council’s Neighbourhood Infrastructure Improvement Fund while other works could be paid for by other funding sources.

The partnership has £1 million to spend over the next five years in the Victoria Park ward to deliver infrastructure improvements. The community have to come up with decisions on how to spend the money with ideas under consideration.

Commenting on the roundabout proposals, Councillor Lana Reid-McConnell said: “Thank you to the officers who put together low cost solutions to try and get something in place as quickly as possible.”

Commenting on timeframes , the Green councillor expressed concern about “kicking the ball down the road” in terms of collecting survey responses, adding: “we may get a lot of the same answers that we already know.”

The Clydeside Expressway could be downgraded.

Labour Councillor Eunis Jassemi said: “I think we are kicking the ball down the road as well. We can trust ourselves more. We have to come up with a number of options we could take. I’m concerned about the timescale as well.”

Maisie McCrae, of Whiteinch Community Council, suggested the three local community councils could meet with an officer and create a list of projects, which could be funded from the Neighbourhood Infrastructure Improvement Fund.