The community council of Ibrox and Cessnock Community Council secured funding for the £3600 tree - following fears from Councillors regarding the high price point.

Members of Ibrox and Cessnock Community Council have successfully secured funding for a community Christmas Tree next to Ibrox Library.

Following discussions at Glasgow City Council’s Govan Area Partnership meeting where it was decided that the £3600 required by the council’s contractor to erect the tree would not be taken from the local area budget and rather would be saved for activities to deal with the cost of living crisis – Ibrox and Cessnock Community Council have thought outside the box to secure the funding.

With Scottish Water works causing severe disruption on Edmiston Drive and to the wider area, the community council have innovatively sought a community payback funding settlement from Scottish Water which will bring the festive cheer to the grassed site attached to Ibrox Library on Paisley Road West.

Ibrox and Cessnock Community Council Chair, Avril Williamson said “We are delighted that Scottish Water have been able to provide this funding after a multi-year campaign for a Christmas tree for our community. We’re really looking forward to those sparkling lights brightening up the dark December nights for Ibrox and Cessnock.”

Govan councillors in September of this year demanded a breakdown of costs explaining why the Christmas trees in Glasgow are so expensive. A quote for a Christmas tree at Govan Cross is £3,600, and the same price for this Christmas tree at Ibrox Library was originally qouted, according to a council official.

Ibrox will receive a Christmas Tree this year - despite the high price point

