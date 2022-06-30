There have been mass cancellations from airlines across the UK in recent weeks.

There have been a number of cancelled flights in recent weeks, leaving many holiday makers stuck.

There have been a number of cancelled flights in recent weeks, leaving many holiday makers stuck.

Many airlines have been hit with the sharp influx of travellers following the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of people have experienced severe delays or full cancellation of their flights.

While Glasgow hasn’t been as badly hit as other locations such as Manchester or London there have been a few cancellations in recent weeks, including two cancellations from British Airways today (Thursday 30 June).

So, how can you get compensation for cancelled or delayed flights from Glasgow Airport?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What has Glasgow Airport said about the situation?

Glasgow Airport advises that if your flight has been cancelled or severely delayed then you should cancel your airline directly.

How can I check if my flight has been cancelled?

For the latest information on cancellations you should visit the website of the airport from which your flight is departing.

What compensation do airlines offer to those affected by cancelled flights?

Jet2

If your flight has been delayed for more than three hours, or the flight has been cancelled or you have been denied boarding you can make a claim for a refund.

If your flight is delayed more than 2 hours Jet2 will provide meals and refreshments free of charge.

The value provided will be dependent on the length of the delay and the time of day.

If you did not receive a voucher but had to pay for meal or refreshment costs, you can contact Jet2’s EC261 Team and they will refund any reasonable expenses supported by receipts.

If a flight is delayed overnight, or you have chosen a re-routing option (after a flight cancellation or denied boarding) which does not depart until the following day, then Jet2 will provide accommodation where possible.

You can apply for your refund on the Jet2 website.

Easyjet

For passengers due to fly with Easyjet, the company does offer compensation and several options for those affected by delayed or cancelled flights.

If your flight is cancelled or delayed you can resolve the issue online by going into Manage Bookings on their website.

EasyJet states that: If your flight has been cancelled, we will try to get you an easyJet flight to your final destination within 24 hours of your original flight.

Here are the options EasyJet you have if your flight is cancelled:

You can switch to another flight for free. You can choose to change the departure or arrival airport to another one within the same country.

Choose a voucher for the full value of your booking. The voucher is valid for 12 months from the date of issue and gives you the flexibility to book travel anywhere on our network when you’re ready to fly.

Request a refund. You can get a refund for the full value of your booking. Refunds will be paid to the account you made the booking with within seven days. Once you’ve submitted an online refund request, you can track the status of your request on their website .

. If your flight is cancelled, Easyjet can offer you a hotel room for the night, if you need one.

Here are the options EasyJet you have if your flight is delayed:

Refreshment vouchers: Depending on your delay, your ground crew will be providing £3 or EUR 4.50 vouchers. Vouchers will be giving delays as short as two hours. If EasyJet are unable to provide you with vouchers, They will reimburse you up to the same amount if you provide appropriate receipts.

If the delay is longer than 5 hours you can change your flights for a later date subject to seats being available.

If your delay is longer than five hours you can request a refund.

If the flight delay means that you are not able to depart until the following day, The Easyjet Ground Crew will arrange overnight accommodation for you.

You can find out more about whether you are entitled to a refund or compensation and when you will get it from their delays and cancellations page .

Tui

Tui said that refunds would be available to those affected.

In a statement, the airline said: “Where we have made the difficult decision to cancel a small number of flights, customers will receive a full refund within 14 days and we will contact them directly to help them try and find another holiday.

“We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

You can find out more about how you can claim a refund due to a cancelled flight with TUI via their refunds request form .

British Airways

The cancellation policy for BA requires customers to login to the online portal to review the options available to them.

A BA spokesperson on the airline’s website said: “If you made your booking on or before 7 June 2022 and your journey is due to be completed (departure and return) by 30 September 2022 you can claim a voucher to the value of your booking, valid for travel until 30 September 2023.

“If you booked via a travel agent, please contact them directly to discuss cancelling your booking.”

British Airways website offers further information on how you can claim a refund if your flight has been affected by the ongoing disruptions.

What laws are in place to protect you?

Law UK261 covers disruption to any flights departing from a UK airport, as well as flights arriving at a UK or EU airport on a UK or EU airline, meaning you should be entitled to flight compensation.

Every airline has a duty to get you to your destination with as little delay as possible. They should offer you passage on a rival carrier if their flights are full or cancelled.

Airlines must offer assistance and care such as food vouchers and accommodation if your flight is delay under the following parameters: