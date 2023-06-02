With the countdown well and truly on to Connect Festival, it has been revealed that Billie Marten, Cara Rose, Effy and La La will now also perform at the festival which is to take place in late August at the Royal Highland Showgrounds in Edinburgh.

They will be joining the likes of Glasgow rockers Primal Scream, Franz Ferdinand and Young Fathers on the bill amongst others on what is expected to be a terrific weekend for music lovers. Connect has also confirmed each stage’s line-up across each day of the festival weekend, along with releasing the event app which shall allow music lovers to plan their weekend of music and wellness with plenty going on.

To start the weekend off, House Gospel Choir will be taking to the Grand Parade stage on Friday evening which shall be followed by American synth-pop band Future Islands and Franz Ferdinand. Fans will then be able to get their ‘rocks off’ as 1990s legends Primal Scream will perform their classic album Screamadelica from start to finish. Across on the Guitars & Other Machines stage, crowds will be treated to L’objectif followed by Ethan P. Flynn and Jockstrap, before indie-electronic-pop group Confidence Man closes the show. For electronic lovers, Glasgow local DIJA will bring her huge energy to the Unknown Pleasures Stage, followed by Irish tastemaker, David Holmes. Headlining the Unknown Pleasures stage is Austrian duo Kruder & Dorfmeister, known for their trip-hop and downtempo remixes of pop, hip hop and drum and bass.

Saturday will see Free Love starting the party on the Grand Parade stage being followed by Biig Piig, Kelly Lee Owens, Muna and Roisin Murphy before Young Fathers take to the stage ahead of Saturday’s headline act Fred again. Glasgow punk band Humour will open the Guitars & Other Machines stage on Saturday and play alongside Redolent, Terra Kin, and Leith Ross. TAAHLIAH will bring her club fillers to get everyone dancing before social media sensation Rachel Chinouriri takes to the stage. After recently performing on Jools Holland’s BBC Two show, Olivia Dean will play ahead of stage headliners, Friendly Fires, who will bring the stage to a close with an epic high energy set.

To bring the festival to a close, the likes of Lightning Seeds, Raye and Public Service Broadcasting will play ahead of the final headline acts - Loyle Carner, and boygenius. For foodie lovers, Chef Barry Bryson has revealed his highly-anticipated menu ahead of his Chef’s Table. Returning to the festival for a second year in response to a hugely popular, 5-star reviewed 2022 appearance, his four-course menu takes inspiration from seasonal Scottish ingredients, showcasing locally sourced produce in beautiful dishes with tickets being able to purchase for it from Connect’s wesbite being priced at £65pp.

Festival Manager, Katt Langard, said, “Connect brings together exciting music, delicious food and a community of creatives, for an unrivalled festival the whole family can enjoy. We are really looking forward to welcoming our audience to connect with our beautiful surroundings, and each other, to see out the summer.”

