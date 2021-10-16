COP26: Barack Obama will be attending the climate summit in Glasgow

The former US President has confirmed that he will attend COP26 in Glasgow this month.

What’s happening? Barack Obama will attend the COP26 climate summit that’s taking place in Glasgow from 31 October.

Mr Obama will join current president Joe Biden, who will travel through from Edinburgh, and more than 120 other heads of state at the summit.

A spokesman for Mr Obama told the BBC that he would use his trip to Scotland to "lay out the important progress made in the five years since the Paris Agreement took effect".

He will also “urge more robust action going forward by all of us - governments, the private sector, philanthropy and civil society”.

It is expected that he will meet with young people who are campaigning for more to be done on climate change, and highlight their message.

When is COP26? COP26 will run from 31 October until 12 November in Glasgow. The aim of the meeting is to speed up the process of reaching the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention of Climate Change. It was originally due to take place last year, but was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Who else will attend COP26? Around 30,000 delegates from across the world are expected to arrive in Glasgow for the major climate talks, which have been billed as the world’s “last best chance” to avert the worst consequences of the climate crisis by US climate envoy John Kerry.

The Queen, Joe Biden, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, all are confirmed as attending COP26.

Sir David Attenborough has been named as the COP26 People’s Advocate, which means he will address world leaders and other attendees during the summit.

Pietro Parolin, Cardinal Secretary of State of Vatican City, and Greta Thunberg, will also be attending the summit.