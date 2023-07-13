Could McGill’s introduce a night-bus service in Glasgow to replace First?

The bus-operator is looking into providing a replacement service, but how likely is it?

McGill’s Buses, the UK’s largest independent bus operator owned by Scottish billionaire brothers Sandy and James Easdale, has said they are to examine options for introducing night buses to Glasgow.

The company made the announcement following the news earlier this week that First Glasgow ere ending their night bus service.

McGill’s said that it was keen to ensure public transport provision in Scotland’s biggest city remained available at night - but added that service provision had to be financially viable.

Ralph Roberts, CEO at McGill’s Group, said: “McGill’s Group is going to examine options for providing a night bus service to Glasgow and see if we can establish a long-term plan that would be viable.

“We are only at an initial stage of looking at what may be achievable. The First Glasgow services that are being terminated are extensive and we cannot say at this stage that a like-for-like replacement will be feasible.

“That said, we know there is a level of demand for night-time bus services and if Glasgow is to thrive as a city, it needs companies such as McGill’s together with city leaders to see what we can achieve.”

McGill’s co-owner Sandy Easdale said: “We have invested in a state-of-the-art fleet for McGill’s Group to serve Glasgow and James and I have also invested personally in the city. We want Glasgow to be successful and it needs to be successful.

“If people stop coming into the city at night to support the entertainment and leisure industry, they might just stop coming during the day as well. That would be a disaster for the local economy.”

Earlier this month, McGill's Eastern Scottish informed the council of its intent to revise the network.

James Easdale, McGill’s co-owner, added: “Bus provision in Glasgow is operated through a commercial marketplace and when there is movement, such as has happened this week, the opportunity can be attractive to another organisation such as McGill’s Group.