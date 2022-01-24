Alcohol worth around £66,000 stolen in Glasgow

Police are appealing for information after almost £66,000 worth of alcohol was stolen in Glasgow.

The incident happened on Saturday.

The thieves broke into a compound on Cambuslang Road around 9.45pm on Saturday and then made off with a trailer containing the alcohol.

Detective Inspector Stuart Gillies, of CID in Glasgow said : “Two men were seen to enter the compound with an HGV and connect the trailer. They then left the scene heading along Cambuslang Road.

"One suspect is described as being of slim build, average height, wearing a dark jacket, dark trousers, white trainers, dark face/head covering and dark gloves.

"The other suspect is described as medium build, short in height, wearing blue jeans, dark trainers or boots, orange hi-vis jacket, blue sleeves underneath, striped beanie style hat and black gloves.

“Those responsible will be looking to sell on the alcohol. If you are offered alcohol at a discounted price, you would be wise to suspect it has been stolen. It is a criminal offence to buy stolen goods.