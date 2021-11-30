Almost 10,000 domestic abuse cases in Glasgow over the last year

The number of incidents of domestic abuse recorded by police in Glasgow reached almost 10,000 last year.

The domestic abuse figures for last year were lower than the year prior.

Police Scotland has released its latest data, showing the number of domestic abuse cases reported in Scotland in 2020/21 was up on the previous year. It is the fifth year in a row that the number has increased.

In Glasgow the figure dropped - from 9539 in 2019/20 to 9388 this year.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How does that compare to previous years?

The number of domestic abuse incidents in Glasgow has gone up over the last few years, from 8596 in 2015/16.

The numbers are, however, much lower than in 2011/12, when 11,116 incidents were recorded in the city.

Glasgow still has more incidents than any other part of Scotland. Fife and Edinburgh both recorded between 5000-6000 incidents - thousands fewer than Glasgow.

The numbers for Scotland as a whole make for more depressing reading. 51,926 incidents were reported in 2009/10 - the figure has risen to 65,251 this year.

What else does the Scottish data show?

Where gender information was recorded, four-in-five incidents of domestic abuse (80 per cent) in 2020-21 had a female victim and a male accused. This decreased slightly from 82 per cent in 2019-20.

In 2020-21, the 31 to 35 years old age group had the highest incident rate for both victims (282 incidents recorded per 10,000 population) and for the accused (260 incidents recorded per 10,000 population).

Three-in-ten incidents (31 per cent) occurred at the weekend in 2020-21. This is a slight decrease from 34 per cent in 2019-20.

In 2020-21, Just over nine-in-ten (91 per cent) of all domestic abuse incidents occurred in a home or dwelling.

Where can I find out more?