Glasgow named number one city in UK to be house seller

Glasgow has been named the best city in the UK to be a house seller.

Glasgow came ahead of Liverpool and Stoke-on-Trent, which finished second and third respectively, while Aberdeen was named the worst place to be a seller.

How was this worked out?

Housing finance experts, TIC Finance , analysed the current property market for sellers in over 40 cities across the UK.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For each location, they calculated the market growth rate, the average number of days it takes to sell a property, as well as the average estate agent fee in the area.

They then ranked every city’s performance in each category and combined the totals to provide a final ranking of the best and worst places to sell your home in the UK right now.

Why did Glasgow top the list?

Glasgow has been named the best city to be a seller due to its combination of speedy house sale times, low estate agent fees and impressive market growth rate.

The market growth between 2020 and 2021 is 12.58 per cent, it takes an average of 14 days to sell, and the average estate agent fee is 1.1 per cent.

Aberdeen’s housing market is the only one in the UK that has regressed in 2021, with the average days that it takes for a property to sell being over double Glasgow’s total.

Extreme turmoil

Paran Singh, lead financial adviser at TIC Finance, said: “The housing market has been through extreme turmoil all throughout the pandemic, with various schemes, rumours and policy changes causing a lot of distress for new home buyers.

“But from a seller’s perspective, the market fluctuations actually provided a lot of new and improved opportunities for a few chosen UK cities.

“Some home sellers are now finding themselves in an excellent position to sell their home, whilst others are experiencing the opposite – which is exactly why we decided to investigate the most up-to-date trends in the UK right now, to give an accurately weighted picture of the best and worst places to currently be a seller.”

Where do I find the full list?