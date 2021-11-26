Huge rise in reports of drugging in Glasgow

There has been a huge rise in the number of reported druggings in Glasgow.

There have been 36 reports of drugging in 2021.

Police Scotland data, obtained through a Freedom of Information request, shows that there have been 36 reports of drugging in the city in 2021.

That is up from just three reports from 2018-2020, with no reports made last year.

Despite this, there has been no rise in the number of reports of administering a substance for sexual purposes. There has been just one report of this in the last four years (in 2019).

What are these crimes?

Drugging is when drugs are ‘feloniously administered with intent to produce stupefaction’. Even if there is no further intent and no harm is caused, it still counts as a crime.

Administering a substance for sexual purposes is when someone administers a drug to another person - or causes it to be taken - with the purpose of overpowering them to enable someone to have sexual activity with the victim.

How does Glasgow compare to other parts of Scotland?

There have been 137 reports of drugging across Scotland so far in 2021. That is by far the highest its has been - last year there were just 20 reports made.

Edinburgh tops the list with 38 reports. Aberdeen has had 23 reports, and Dundee 15.

Meanwhile, there have been just 15 reports of administering a substance for sexual purposes in Scotland in 2021. That is down from a high of 23 in 2019.

South Lanarkshire has had four reports - the most of any part of Scotland.

What are Police Scotland saying about this?

Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie, Police Scotland, said: “We continue to investigate reports from people having been “spiked” either with a needle or in their drink. Thankfully there has been a reduction in such instances and at this time we do not believe that any of the reports are linked. We are not always able to determine the reasons why a perpetrator carries out an assault in this way, but would like to reassure you that every report is taken seriously and perpetrators are dealt with swiftly and robustly.

“People, should be able to go out for a night out without fear of being spiked. We are working with a range of partners, both locally and nationally, to ensure licensed premises are safe spaces for all, through the continued delivery of ByStander Awareness training.

“We are also working in partnership with other emergency services, student bodies, Universities/Colleges and Third Sector organisations to raise awareness and provide support for anyone effected.

“We would encourage anyone who believes they have had their drink spiked or been assaulted in this way to contact Police Scotland on 101 or in an emergency 999.”

Spiking by injection

The data comes just one month after Police Scotland said it was investigating incidents of spiking by injection across Scotland.

Reports were circulating on social media of women who had been spiked by injection, posting pictures of marks on their skin after falling ill on a night out.