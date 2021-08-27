There has been a rise in serious assaults, homicides and shoplifting in the first quarter of 2021, according to Police Scotland.

What: Police Scotland has released its figures for the first three months of 2021, showing the number of crimes that have taken place in Greater Glasgow.

What has there been a rise in: Theft by shoplifting has gone up by 260 more reported incidents, serious assaults are up by 31, and there were four more homicides.

This rise reflects the national and significant increase in overall reported violent crime compared to the same period last year. It was up 12.8 per cent year on year (13,951 to 15,743), but down 2.1 per cent on the five-year average.

There were also eight more reports of sexual crimes, with Police Scotland saying it anticipates a rise in sexual offending as restrictions ease.

What has gone down: Total drugs crimes are down by more than 370 fewer incidents, while the supply of drugs has also dropped by 54 fewer crimes against the same reporting period last year.

Crimes involving the carrying of offensive/bladed weapons are also down against the same period from 781 incidents last year to 769 this reporting period.

What is Police Scotland saying: Divisional commander for Greater Glasgow, Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland said: “The needs of our communities are still impacted by Covid-related restrictions but the effect is different compared to the same period last year when the most stringent measures were in place.

“During the height of the pandemic we were asked to fulfil a very specific role in support of public health and this new approach to policing is being well received by our partners. It involves the continued collaboration and engagement with them to ensure the right support is directed to the right people at the right time.