Investigation after attempted robbery at Glasgow service station

Police are seeking information after an attempted robbery at a Glasgow service station.

The incident happened at around 7.40am on Monday morning, at a service station on Cumbernauld Road.

A man entered the service station and threatened a 25-year-old man with a knife. He man sustained minor injuries, while the suspect made off empty-handed in the direction of Hoffanfield Loch.

The suspect is described as white with a greying stubble. He was wearing a grey coloured beanie hat, a dark green coloured jacket, black coloured trousers and white coloured trainers. He was carrying a grey coloured gym bag with fluorescent edges.

Detective Sergeant Chris Lafferty said: “Although nothing was taken this was a frightening experience for a man who had simply just been at his work that morning.

“We would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anyone in the area acting suspicious to get in contact with police.

“I would also ask anyone who has possible dashcam or personal CCTV footage of the area to get in contact with officers.”