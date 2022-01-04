20 roadworks taking place in Glasgow in January

There are a number of road closures and roadworks that will impact Glasgow residents this January.

From Scottish Water works to planned upgrades, here are 20 roadworks that are planned for Glasgow streets and main roads in January, according to Traffic Scotland.

Linthaugh Road, Braidcraft Road and Corkerhill Road

Where: There will be lane reductions on Linthaugh Road, Braidcraft Road and Corkerhill Road. Linthaugh Road will then be closed in both directions, Braidcraft Road will be reduced to eastbound traffic only and a traffic contraflow system will be in place on the roundabout where they meet.

When: From Monday 10 January for two weeks.

Why: Scottish Water is advising road users in south west Glasgow of a key road closure during pipe installation work on a major project to improve the water mains network.

Diversion information: Local access will be maintained for residents and emergency services. Footpaths will remain open and shops on Braidcraft Terrace will be open as usual.

Corkerhill Road

Where: A section of Corkerhill Road will be closed from its junction with Mosspark Boulevard to its junction with Mosspark Drive.

When: From Monday 10 January for ten weeks.

Why: Scottish Water is working on pipe installation as part of a major project to improve the water mains network.

Diversion information: A diversion route will be in place via Paisley Road West and Mosspark Drive. Local access will be maintained for residents and emergency services. Footpaths will remain open.

Kilmarnock Road

Where: Kilmarnock Road, from Carment Drive to Eastwood Avenue, will be down to one lane under temporary traffic lights.

When: Monday 10 January for approximately three months.

Why: Scottish Water are working to repair a collapsed sewer running through Shawlands.

Diversion information: Signed diversions will be in place and drivers should allow extra time for journeys.

M8

Where: Castle St Jct to Entry M8 eastbound Jct 15 to M80 (M8 Off Slip to Entry M80 Nb), Eastbound

When: from 10 January from 10pm until 14 January

Why: Landscape maintenance will cause a lane closure which may impact traffic.

M8

Where: M8 (Eastbound Jct 14 Off Slip to Viewpark Avenue), Eastbound

When: 10 January until 14 January

Why: Landscape maintenance will result in traffic management and road closure.

Diversion information: Continue on M8 eastbound to J12 - A80 westbound - A8 Cumbernauld Rd - Alexandra Parade - Alexandra Park St northbound - Viewpark Ave

M8

Where: M8 (Stobcross St to Start Slip Onto M8) to M8 (Start On Slip to Entry M8 eastbound), Eastbound

When:10-13 January

Why: inspections resulting in a road closure

Diversion information: Diversion via: North Street

M8

Where: Bishop Lane to Entry M8 Wb to M8 (slip on M8 Wb to M8 Eb Entry), Westbound

When: 13 Jan - 14 Jan

Why: road inspections, traffic management: road closure.

Diversion information: Douglas St, St Vincent St, Finnieston St, A814 EB, End

M8

Where: M8 (Jct 19 Off Slip to Jct 19 on Slip) to M8 (Jct 19 Off Slip Split to Stobcross St) Westbound

When: 13 Jan (8PM) - 14 Jan (6AM)

Why: inspections

Diversion information: A814 WB, Finnieston, A814 EB

M8

Where: M8 (A814 Exit to Entry M8 Wb) to M8 (Jct 19 Off Slip to Jct On Slip), Westbound

When: 12 Jan (8PM) - 14 Jan (6AM)

Why: inspections

Diversion information: N/A

M8

Where: M8 (Castle St Jct to Entry M8 Eb Jct 15) to M8 Monklands (Junction 15 Secondary Carriageway to South)

When: 10 Jan (10PM) - 14 Jan (6AM)

Why: Landscape maintenance resulting in a road closure.

Diversion information: Castle St SB - Follow Castle St - A803 NB - join M8 J15 EB onslip from Stirling Rd Castle St NB - Follow castle St - Royston Rd EB - join A803 SB - Castle St - A803 NB - join M8 J15 EB onslip from Stirling Rd.

M8

Where: M8 (Castle St Jct to Entry M8 Eb Jct 15) to M80 (M8 Off Slip to Entry M80 Nb), Eastbound

When: 10 Jan (10PM) - 14 Jan (6AM)

Why: Landscape maintenance. Traffic management: road closure.

Diversion information: N/A

M8

Where: M8 (Eb Jct 14 Off Slip to Viewpark Avenue), Eastbound

When: 10 Jan (10PM) - 14 Jan (6AM)

Why: Landscape Maintenance Traffic Management: Road Closure.

Diversion information: Continue on M8 EB to J12 - A80 WB - A8 Cumbernauld Rd - Alexandra Parade - Alexandra Park St NB - Viewpark Ave

M74

Where: M74 (End Of 2-Lane to Start Of 1-Lane) to M74 (Start Of 1-Lane to Wb On-Slip), Westbound

When: 09 Jan (10PM) - 11 Jan (6AM)

Why: Landscape Maintenance Traffic Management: Road Closure.

Diversion information: Follow Scotland St EB - Carnoustie St - Join M8 WB at J21

M74

Where: M74 (2 to 3 Lane to 3 To 2 Lane) to M74 (End of 2-Lane to Searward St Jn), Eastbound

When: 10 Jan (10PM) - 12 Jan (6AM)

Why: Landscape Maintenance Traffic Management: Road Closure.

Diversion information: N/A

M74

Where: M74 (2 to 3 Lane to 3 To 2 Lane), Eastbound

When: 10 Jan (10PM) - 15 Jan (6AM)

Why: Bridge joint repairs traffic management: lane closure.

Diversion information: N/A

M74

Where: M74 (Start Ded. Lane to M8 & M77 Split) to M74 (M8 & M77 Split to End of M74), Westbound

When: 09 Jan (10PM) - 11 Jan (6AM)

Why: Landscape Maintenance Traffic Management: Road Closure.

Diversion information: N/A

M74

Where: M74 (Glasgow Rd O/B to Polmadie Junc) to M74 (Polmadie Junc to W/B Diverge), Northbound

When: 06 Jan (9:30AM) - 09 Jan (15:30PM)

Why: Landscape Maintenance Traffic Management: Hard Shoulder Closure.

Diversion information: N/A

M8

Where: M8 (Helen St Jct to Entry M8 Eb) to M74 (2 to 3 Lane to 3 to 2 lane), Eastbound

When: 10 Jan (10PM) - 12 Jan (6AM)

Why: Landscape Maintenance Traffic Management: Lane Closure.

Diversion information: N/A

M8

Where: M8 (Helen St Jct to Entry M8 Eb) to M74 (2 to 3 Lane to 3 to 2 lane), Eastbound

When: 10 Jan (10PM) - 12 Jan (6AM)

Why: Landscape Maintenance Traffic Management: Lane Closure.

Diversion information: Helen St - Paisley Rd West - join M8 EB at J23 Dumbreck Rb Helen St - Edmiston Drive - Broomloan Rd - join M8 at J23 Dumbreck Rd

M77

Where: M77 (B762 Barrhead Rd Int (N) to B768 Dumbreck Rd Int (S)) to M77 (N/B Slip Road off to Dumbreck Road)

Why: Third part works Traffic management: Hard shoulder closure