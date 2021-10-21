Police putting extra patrols on trains in Glasgow’s east end

Police Scotland is putting more patrols on trains in Glasgow’s east end.

The added patrols come after two incidents - the murder of Justin McLaughlin at Glasgow High Street train station and an assault which took place on a train.

Police Scotland says it has made these changes to provide ‘public reassurance’.

However, it also urged the public to avoid rumour and speculation online.

What is Police Scotland saying?

Police Scotland posted on its Facebook page: “We are aware of social media posts linking the murder of Justin McLaughlin with a serious assault on a 13-year-old that took place on a train in Glasgow on Friday, 15 October.

“At this time, there is nothing to suggest that these two incidents are linked in any way.

“A 16 year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with the death on Saturday, 16 October and was due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

“Three male youths aged 13, 15 and 16 years have been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of the 13 year old on a train near to Bellgrove railway station.

“We fully understand that the public are concerned about these incidents, however speculation and rumours on social media are extremely unhelpful.