Glasgow council launches draft Green Deal roadmap to tackle climate crisis

Glasgow City Council has unveiled its draft Green Deal roadmap for the city - a nine-year mission to transform the city’s economy to tackle the climate emergency.

Glasgow City Council has unveiled its draft Green Deal.

What is the Glasgow Green Deal?

The Glasgow Green Deal aims to increase the pace, scale, and impacts of efforts to decarbonise and build resilience to climate change, in a way which creates jobs, prosperity and high-quality places, and tackles poverty.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council says the Green Deal is not a new plan or strategy, but a delivery mechanism to bridge the gap between the city’s existing ambition - as set out in the Climate Plan and Regional Economic Strategy - and implementation.

What are the aims of the Green Deal?

The three objectives of the proposed Glasgow Green Deal are:

1) Reducing emissions and climate risk

2) Creating sustainable jobs and quality places

3) Eliminating poverty and deliver justice through inclusion and equality

How will these objectives be met?

To deliver these objectives, the council is proposing that the Glasgow Green Deal will have eight areas of focus - areas where the public sector, businesses and communities are already taking action, but where the council will increase its support to other actors, innovate or intervene directly to resolve key issues and barriers to scaling and accelerating progress and realising the associated benefits.

These areas are: maximising energy efficiency; increasing the deployment of renewables; providing clean, safe and connected mobility; ensuring competitive industry and a circular economy; infrastructure and connectivity; the conservation, restoration and valuing of nature; tackling residual emissions; and adaptation and resilience.

Where can I see the Glasgow Green Deal?

The draft Glasgow Green Deal document – which can be found on the council website - is the council’s initial roadmap for the mission and how it will be delivered, as well as call for ideas and participation from a wide audience of citizens and communities, small and large businesses, and the public sector, and governments.

There will be public consultation on the Glasgow Green Deal, beginning in in the coming weeks.

Given the scale of the initiative, as many citizens, businesses and organisations as possible will be asked and supported to participate. The consultation will garner views on how to maximise the effectiveness of the Glasgow Green Deal, generating the biggest economic and social benefits from addressing the climate crisis; hear ideas from our citizens, communities and businesses; and inspire communities, businesses at all levels of engagement to get involved in the mission for equitable, climate neutral, climate resilient living for all by 2030.

The council is also seeking views on establishing a Green Deal unit to guide the mission, working with businesses, communities and governments at local, regional and national levels to scale up and accelerate the Green Deal across the city.

What benefits will the Green Deal bring?

Alongside ensuring the city plays is part in the global fight against climate change, investment of a size considered through the Glasgow Green Deal will create many local benefits - it is projected to create over 14,500 extra jobs, as well as increasing inward investment, improving business competitiveness, ensuring a more fair and equal economy, improving the performance and reliability of the city’s infrastructure, and supporting regeneration.

What is Glasgow City Council saying?