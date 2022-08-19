Police issue advice on how to stop ‘relay thefts’ of cars

There have been an increase in relay thefts of cars across Scotland, including in Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Becasue of this, Police Scotland have released information and advice on relay thefts of cars.

A post on the Police Scotland wesbite reads: “ We have recently been made aware of increased reports of this particular type of vehicle crime across Scotland.”

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been an increase in relay thefts of cars across Scotland, including in Glasgow.

How relay theft works

Police Scotland explain this, saying: “Each of the thieves carries a ‘relay box’ – a device that relays the signal from the car key to the car. One thief gets near enough to the key (in the house) to pick up the signal, relays it to the second box carried by the second thief who’s near enough to the car for the signal to be transmitted to it and trigger the unlocking. The criminals can then drive away in the stolen car.”

Steps to take to prevent relay theft

Keep your key device in a ‘Faraday pouch’ (signal blocker) which has a lining that prevents the items inside from receiving or transmitting radio frequency signals.

Look for a type which is Secure By Design approved.

Check vehicle doors are locked before walking away Listen for the central lock engaging and watch for indicators flashing when locking the car.

Do not store keys near windows or doors.

If you buy a second-hand keyless car, get the key reprogrammed Make sure the key and any spares are stored securely and safely.

Use a steering wheel lock.

Car thefts in Glasgow

Earlier this month Scrap Car Comparison found 2,078 tweets about car theft posted in Glasgow. A rise in car thefts this year has been linked to parts shortages. Accoring to PA there were 88,915 thefts of a vehicle during the 12 months to March 7 were recorded by 34 police forces across the UK.