Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: Glasgow food banks closed on bank holiday, St Mungo Museum re-opens after two years after closure and Fears Glasgow could become ‘sex capital’, as 3 lap dancing venues get licensing
Your latest news update for Glasgow
At a glance
- Glasgow food banks closed on bank holiday
- St Mungo Museum re-opens after two years after closure
- Fears Glasgow could become ‘sex capital’, as 3 lap dancing venues get licensing
Food banks across the UK are set to close for the Queen’s funeral. A number of food banks in the UK are set to close on Monday, September 19, as the country marks the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Most Popular
Glasgow Life re-opened the St Mungo Museum of Religious Life and Art in Glasgow this morning. There had been questions over the future of the museum during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it was included on a list of venues not set to re-open due to budget cuts.
Glasgow’s three lap dancing clubs can stay open after licences were handed out for the first time — despite fears the city could become the “sex capital”. Seventh Heaven, Diamond Dolls and Platinum Lace were granted three-year sexual entertainment venue licences by the city council, with the new regime set to come into force later this month.