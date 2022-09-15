Your latest news update for Glasgow

Food banks across the UK are set to close for the Queen’s funeral. A number of food banks in the UK are set to close on Monday, September 19, as the country marks the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Glasgow Life re-opened the St Mungo Museum of Religious Life and Art in Glasgow this morning. There had been questions over the future of the museum during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it was included on a list of venues not set to re-open due to budget cuts.