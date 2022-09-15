Health services in Glasgow will be impacted by the Queen’s funeral bank holiday next week.

It was announced last weekend that the Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19, would be a bank holiday in the UK.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has confirmed that there will be changes to health services across the region because of the bank holiday.

Glasgow City Council,supermarkets and public transport operators have already announced what services will be running on the day.

But what about GP surgeries, pharmacies and hospitals? Here’s everything you need to know.

GP surgeries and pharmacies

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has confirmed that local GP surgeries and pharmacies will be closed on Monday, September 19.

People who have an appointment that day should be contacted by their GP to reschedule, but patients can also contact the practice to get another date organised.

People are asked to make sure they have enough medication and/or prescriptions to get through the extended weekend.

GP out of hours services will remain operational for urgent issues that cannot wait until practices re-open.

Hospital services

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde plans to honour all scheduled appointments ‘as far as practicable’.

People with one of the health and social care services should keep that appointment or contact the service beforehand to reschedule, if they wish.

A statement from the NHS added: “Likewise, if your appointment will be affected by the national holiday, we will take all necessary steps to contact you in advance to reschedule. While we will do everything possible to minimise the impact to our patients, we would like to apologise in advance, should you be affected. We would also like to reassure you that if your appointment needs to change, we will take steps to reappoint you as soon as possible.

“We will, as far as we are able, continue to operate as many of our services as possible across our hospitals, community settings and mental health services. This will include elective surgery, and care in our adult and children’s care homes.”

Covid vaccination appointments

Community clinics, administering Covid and flu vaccinations to adults, will remain open on the bank holiday, so if you have an appointment, attend or contact NHSInform to reschedule.