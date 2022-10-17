Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: Buildings evacuated and locals urged to stay inside as crews battle fire, ScotRail warns of train delays and cancellations as RMT overtime ban starts and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon opens new social housing project in Govan
At a glance
- Buildings evacuated and locals urged to stay inside as crews battle fire
- ScotRail warns of train delays and cancellations as RMT overtime ban starts
- First Minister Nicola Sturgeon opens new social housing project in Govan
Buildings have been evacuated as fire crews continue to battle a large-scale blaze at a disused furniture store in Glasgow city centre. Nine appliances including pumps and aerial equipment have been dispatched to Kingston Street in the Tradeston area of the city following reports of the blaze shortly before 10am on Sunday morning.
ScotRail is urging customers to check their journey before travelling, with some late cancellations expected when RMT members stop working overtime. The strike on overtime and rest day working is part of action from the RMT and follows the 24-hour strike action on Monday, resulting from a pay dispute with ScotRail.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has officially opened Scotland’s newest social housing in the form of 49 affordable homes in a multi-million pound boost for Govan. The £10.2 million development at Cromdale Square by Linthouse Housing Association comes at a time of huge regeneration for the community.