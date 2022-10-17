Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Buildings evacuated and locals urged to stay inside as crews battle fire

ScotRail warns of train delays and cancellations as RMT overtime ban starts

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon opens new social housing project in Govan

Buildings have been evacuated as fire crews continue to battle a large-scale blaze at a disused furniture store in Glasgow city centre. Nine appliances including pumps and aerial equipment have been dispatched to Kingston Street in the Tradeston area of the city following reports of the blaze shortly before 10am on Sunday morning.

ScotRail is urging customers to check their journey before travelling, with some late cancellations expected when RMT members stop working overtime. The strike on overtime and rest day working is part of action from the RMT and follows the 24-hour strike action on Monday, resulting from a pay dispute with ScotRail.