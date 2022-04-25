Your latest news update for Glasgow.

At a glance

Appeal to track down man after van deliberately set on fire in Coatbridge

Over 10,000 Kiltwalkers raise £3m for fundraising event

Scot bank manager who stole £18k from pensioners walks free from court

Police have appealed for witnesses after a van was deliberately set on fire in North Lanarkshire. Officers were alerted in the early hours on Friday (April 22) of a vehicle on fire in Coatbridge. It is said nobody was hurt.

A crowd of more than 10,000 kiltwalk heroes mounted a tartan takeover of Glasgow on Sunday (24 April), raising a whopping £3 million for charities across Scotland. Walkers dressed in kilts to take on up to a 23 mile long walk. The event has now raised more than £32m for 2,850 charities over the last six years.