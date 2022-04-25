At a glance
- Appeal to track down man after van deliberately set on fire in Coatbridge
- Over 10,000 Kiltwalkers raise £3m for fundraising event
- Scot bank manager who stole £18k from pensioners walks free from court
Police have appealed for witnesses after a van was deliberately set on fire in North Lanarkshire. Officers were alerted in the early hours on Friday (April 22) of a vehicle on fire in Coatbridge. It is said nobody was hurt.
A crowd of more than 10,000 kiltwalk heroes mounted a tartan takeover of Glasgow on Sunday (24 April), raising a whopping £3 million for charities across Scotland. Walkers dressed in kilts to take on up to a 23 mile long walk. The event has now raised more than £32m for 2,850 charities over the last six years.
A bank manager who stole thousands of pounds from pensioners’ accounts has walked free from court. Kerry Hamilton was ordered to do 300 hours of unpaid work and will be tagged for seven months after taking the customers money while working at the TSB’s Hamilton branch.