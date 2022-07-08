Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Around 50,000 fans head to TRNSMT festival this week

Plans to redesign Battlefield streets to prioritise cyclists and pedestrians

Scottish water set to carry out £500,000 of improvements of water network in Newton Mearns

Glasgow is set to host the biggest music festival of the summer as TRNSMT returns for another year. Up to 50,000 fans are expected at Glasgow Green. The three day festival is said to be Scotland’s biggest music gig, with acts headlining this year such as Paulo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi.

Streets in Battlefield are set to be redesigned to “prioritise people over vehicles” with public consultation on the changes underway. Plans include replacing the road next to the old Victoria Hospital with “public space improvements”, new cycle lanes and bus stops and changes to traffic signals to help slow down vehicles.