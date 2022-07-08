At a glance
- Around 50,000 fans head to TRNSMT festival this week
- Plans to redesign Battlefield streets to prioritise cyclists and pedestrians
- Scottish water set to carry out £500,000 of improvements of water network in Newton Mearns
Glasgow is set to host the biggest music festival of the summer as TRNSMT returns for another year. Up to 50,000 fans are expected at Glasgow Green. The three day festival is said to be Scotland’s biggest music gig, with acts headlining this year such as Paulo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi.
Streets in Battlefield are set to be redesigned to “prioritise people over vehicles” with public consultation on the changes underway. Plans include replacing the road next to the old Victoria Hospital with “public space improvements”, new cycle lanes and bus stops and changes to traffic signals to help slow down vehicles.
Scottish Water is carrying out over £500,000 in upgrades to help improve the resilience of the water network in Newton Mearns. Around 1.2km of water mains is to begin on Mearns Road at the junction of Kinnaird Avenue. To enable the works to be carried out safely, some road traffic management will be required.