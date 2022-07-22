At a glance
- First China-Scotland container service launched
- Network Rail strikes: What services are running in Glasgow
- Petition to address youth violence after Glasgow incidents
The first direct container service connecting China and Scotland is being launched amid growing global pressures on the supply chain, connecting various Chinese ports to Greenock Ocean Terminal. The move will provide Scottish importers and exporters with a direct port of call to the country.
More national rail strikes will be taking place later this month - with just a few services running. RMT is in a dispute with Network Rail over pay, job security and working conditions, with more than 40,000 workers set to head out on strike.
A petition has been launched in a bid to address youth violence in Scotland, following incidents in Glasgow city centre. The online petition, which now has more than 2000 signatures, calls on the Scottish Government to address the ‘disturbing culture of youth violence in Scotland’.