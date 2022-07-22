Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

First China-Scotland container service launched

Network Rail strikes: What services are running in Glasgow

Petition to address youth violence after Glasgow incidents

The first direct container service connecting China and Scotland is being launched amid growing global pressures on the supply chain, connecting various Chinese ports to Greenock Ocean Terminal. The move will provide Scottish importers and exporters with a direct port of call to the country.

More national rail strikes will be taking place later this month - with just a few services running. RMT is in a dispute with Network Rail over pay, job security and working conditions, with more than 40,000 workers set to head out on strike.