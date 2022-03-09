Glasgow bar to celebrate St Patrick’s Day with best Irish food and beer

Innis & Gunn’s Ashton Lane Brewery Taproom will this month celebrate St Patrick’s Day, with a special-edition menu showcasing the best in Irish food and drink.

Running since 2018, the ‘Versus’ series offers the perfect night out for foodies, with flavours from around the globe brought to life through bespoke menus.

Working with a new theme each month as inspiration, dishes are created by the head chef from each of Innis & Gunn’s four Brewery Taprooms across Scotland.

What will be on the menu?

Each ‘Versus’ menu offers four small plates per person, paired with four beers from some of Innis & Gunn’s favourite brewers that suit the theme, and four cocktails created in collaboration with a specially selected premium spirit brand.

Throughout the experience, attendees get the chance to vote for their favourite dish, beer or spirit serve, with the winner crowned grand champion at the end of the night.

Innis & Gunn in Glasgow will celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

The March ‘Versus’ event offers a premium way to celebrate St Patrick’s Day on Thursday, March 17.

The ‘Versus’ menu for Ashton Lane’s ‘St Patrick’s Day’ celebration features:

Crispy colcannon and bacon bites

Cold oak smoked salmon, malted soda bread and whipped butter

Stewed lamb shoulder, champ potato and braised cabbage

Bambrack cake pan fried, with vanilla ice cream and Slane Irish Whiskey

Attendees can expect their dishes to be paired with Irish Whiskey cocktails and perfect serves, thanks to collaboration with Slane Irish Whiskey and a selection of Irish beers from some of Innis & Gunn’s favourite Irish brewers.

For those looking to continue the celebrations at home, Innis & Gunn’s Irish Whiskey Cask, a hugely popular Scottish stout, matured with Irish Whiskey casks makes a great choice.

First brewed over 10 years ago as a limited-edition to celebrate the celtic connection between Scotland and Ireland, Irish Whiskey Cask has gone on to become a core beer in the Innis & Gunn portfolio, available in Tesco stores across Scotland and the Innis & Gunn online shop.

How to get tickets