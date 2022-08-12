Your latest news update for Glasgow

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a glance

Glasgow council leader urges Boris Johnson to take action on cost of living crisis

Trains running at reduced speed due to heat

Protest to take place at Scottish Power HQ over rising energy bills

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council leader Susan Aitken has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take “immediate action” to help struggling households through the cost of living crisis. The Glasgow council chief said one measure the UK Government could take would be to “adopt a much more generous public sector pay policy.

A number of Glasgow trains are running at a reduced speed due to the temperatures. With temperatures rising above 25 degrees according to the Met Office, Network Rail Scotland announced that, because of the heat, speed restrictions have been introduced.