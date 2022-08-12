At a glance
- Glasgow council leader urges Boris Johnson to take action on cost of living crisis
- Trains running at reduced speed due to heat
- Protest to take place at Scottish Power HQ over rising energy bills
Council leader Susan Aitken has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take “immediate action” to help struggling households through the cost of living crisis. The Glasgow council chief said one measure the UK Government could take would be to “adopt a much more generous public sector pay policy.
A number of Glasgow trains are running at a reduced speed due to the temperatures. With temperatures rising above 25 degrees according to the Met Office, Network Rail Scotland announced that, because of the heat, speed restrictions have been introduced.
Campaigners are preparing to demonstrate outside the headquarters of Scottish Power in protest at skyrocketing energy bills. Those behind the ‘ Power to the People’ campaign group have urged others living across the country to get involved.