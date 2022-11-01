Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Glasgow councillor had hijab ripped off after 7/7 bombings

Train lines closed after electricity fault as disruption warned

Bid to get more BAME people into Glasgow council jobs

A Glasgow councillor had her hijab ripped from her head, was spat on and was told to ‘go home’ in the wake of the 7/7 bombings in London, she has revealed. Councillor Fyeza Ikhlaq shared her experience with members of the city council as they debated a motion to tackle hate crime in the city.

Commuters have been warned of travel disruption after a ‘small fire’ left trains unable to leave Glasgow. ScotRail announced that services would be limited on Tuesday morning due to a “failure of the electricity supply” at Queen Street station. The train operator has said lines have been switched off.