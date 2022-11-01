Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: Glasgow councillor had hijab ripped off after 7/7 bombings, Train lines closed after electricity fault as disruption warned and Bid to get more BAME people into Glasgow council jobs
A Glasgow councillor had her hijab ripped from her head, was spat on and was told to ‘go home’ in the wake of the 7/7 bombings in London, she has revealed. Councillor Fyeza Ikhlaq shared her experience with members of the city council as they debated a motion to tackle hate crime in the city.
Commuters have been warned of travel disruption after a ‘small fire’ left trains unable to leave Glasgow. ScotRail announced that services would be limited on Tuesday morning due to a “failure of the electricity supply” at Queen Street station. The train operator has said lines have been switched off.
An action plan to help more black, asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people get jobs at the council is underway as they are massively under represented in the local authority. Currently only 3.4 per cent of the council’s workforce, of more than 30,000 employees are of a BAME background, although they represent 18 per cent of the city’s population.