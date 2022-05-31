Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Glasgow streets to be redesigned as part of the new ‘Avenues’ scheme

A beacon to be lit outside Paisley Abbey to commemorate Queen’s Jubilee

ScotRail to add late trains ahead of Scotland’s semi-final against Ukraine

Glasgow streets are to be redesigned to give pedestrians and cyclists space as part of the ‘Avenues’ scheme. The £21.4m ‘Avenues Plus project’ is to start in the summer of 2024, which will see segregated cycle paths, pedestrian areas and cycle storage.

A beacon will be lit, marking The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Renfrewshire this week. The light will be placed outside Paisley Abbey and will be switched on, as part of the celebration marking the Queen’s 70 year reign, as she is the first monarch to ever reach this milestone.