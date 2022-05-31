At a glance
- Glasgow streets to be redesigned as part of the new ‘Avenues’ scheme
- A beacon to be lit outside Paisley Abbey to commemorate Queen’s Jubilee
- ScotRail to add late trains ahead of Scotland’s semi-final against Ukraine
Glasgow streets are to be redesigned to give pedestrians and cyclists space as part of the ‘Avenues’ scheme. The £21.4m ‘Avenues Plus project’ is to start in the summer of 2024, which will see segregated cycle paths, pedestrian areas and cycle storage.
Most Popular
A beacon will be lit, marking The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Renfrewshire this week. The light will be placed outside Paisley Abbey and will be switched on, as part of the celebration marking the Queen’s 70 year reign, as she is the first monarch to ever reach this milestone.
Additional late-night train services have now been scheduled for the evening of Scotland’s World Cup semi-final against Ukraine, after concerns were raised by fans they would be left ‘stranded’. ScotRail announced a temporary timetable last week, cancelling around 700 services.