The Platinum Jubilee celebrations will take place this week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the country people are beginning preparations for celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Many people will be organised and attending street parties and official celebrations taking place across the nation.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Platinum Jubilee will mark the Queen’s 70 year reign on the throne. The Queen is the first monarch to ever reach this milestone.

Most Popular

There will be beacon lighting events taking place across the globe to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

A Jubilee beacon will be lit in Parson's Close Rec

So, where can you catch the beacon lighting in Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

When is the Platinum Jubilee?

The official date of the Platinum Jubilee was 6 February, however, celebrations were delayed until June in the hopes of people being able to enjoy the bank holiday in nicer weather.

People across the country will have Thursday 2 June, and Friday 3 June off as a bank holiday to get a kick start on the celebrations.

When are the beacons being lit?

Over 2,800 Platinum Jubilee beacons will be lit around the world in celebration of the Queen’s 70-year reign.

There will be a beacon lit at every commonwealth city across the world. The first beacon to be lit will actually be thousands of miles away, with the first two being lit on Thursday 2 June in Tonga and Samoa.

The beacon will then make its way across the Pacific region through ASia and then 19 African commonwealth states.

Following on from this the trail will move into Europe, the Caribbean and Americas. The trail will make its final stop in Belize.

A beacon lighting ceremony will take place at Paisley Abbey this week to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee.

The event will begin with a town crier reading the proclamation on Thursday 2 June on Paisley High Street at 2pm.

How do I find beacons near me?

You can find out more about events commemorating the Jubilee near your area on the official Platinum Jubilee website which has an event finder with lots of information on register events.

You can choose from the following options:

Official event, tree planting or beacon lighting

Big Jubilee lunch

Live music/entertainment

Kids’ activities/entertainment

You can also choose the date of the event you’re searching for and can search using your address.

What are the moments of Queen Elizabeth II reign?

Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign many things have changed throughout the world, and her personal life.

Here are just a few of the events that have happened during the reign of HRH:

Her Coronation - 1952

Beatle-mania - 1960s

England’s World Cup win - 1966

The European Union - 1973

Visit to ROI - 2011

Diamond Jubilee & Olympic Games - 2012

Becoming the longest reigning monarch - 2015

Prince Phillip’s death - 2021

Coronavirus Pandemic - 2020

Why is the beacon lighting happening?

The beacon lighting is happening in order to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s record-breaking 70 year reign as monarch of the commonwealth.

The official website of the Jubilee events has a statement on why they have decided to commemorate the occasion with the beacon lighting.

The website states: “The Jubilee Beacons is one of the official events of the Platinum Jubilee in 2022 as part of an extended bank holiday, from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June.”

“The Jubilee Beacons will provide an opportunity for communities and people throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, UK Overseas Territories and the Commonwealth, to come together to celebrate this historic milestone.”

“The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service.”

Beacons are a huge tradition, used previously during Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee in 1897, as well as in 1977, 2002, 2012, as well as during Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday 6 years ago.

The website also talks about the history of using beacons to commemorate momentous occasions: “a beacon chain, once used as a tool for communication, has now become a symbol of unity across towns, borders, countries and continents and is often the central point of focus for any outdoor gathering or celebration.”