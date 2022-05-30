More Glasgow streets to be redesigned as part of the ‘Avenues’ scheme

More Glasgow streets are to be redesigned to give pedestrians and cyclists space as part of the ‘Avenues’ scheme.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £21.4 million ‘Avenues Plus project’ would see the city centre connected to communities on its fringes.

South Portland Street, Duke Street, John Knox Street, Dobbie’s Loan and Cowcaddens Road are among the areas due to get a makeover.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is to be segregated cycle paths and bigger pedestrian areas as well as trees, rain gardens and cycle storage.

The work is to be funded by Sustrans and construction is due to start in the summer of 2024 and be finished by spring 2026. A Sustrans spokesperson said: “This ambitious project aims to transform the city centre for all those who live, work and visit Glasgow. It will see key Glasgow city-centre streets redesigned to protect and prioritise space for cyclists and pedestrians, improve connectivity, introduce sustainable green infrastructure through attractive streetscapes and enhancing biodiversity and improve the way public transport is accommodated.”

Consultation is taking place on the plans and a public information event was held last week in Glasgow’s South Portland Street.

The Sustrans spokesperson added: “Glasgow Avenues Plus is still at a very early stage and the project team is still collecting views from the public and other stakeholders on aspirations and concerns as well as looking into traffic management and other physical constraints at the location. The event on the 26th was to promote the project more generally as well as get some of this feedback from local community on what they would like to see from the space and demonstrate how the space could be used or changed in the future.”

Glasgow City Council, which released a statement on the information event, said the project would deliver “safer, accessible and well-connected routes to and from the city centre to make local journeys by foot, cycling and wheeling easier.”

Council leader Councillor Susan Aitken, said: “The fundamental aim of the Avenues Plus project is to make the areas featuring these Avenues more attractive, healthier and sustainable – and easier to get to and around.”

Other Avenues projects are also being rolled out as part of the Glasgow City Region City Deal funding with about £115 million being invested in the city centre.

Exact areas of Avenues Plus zones: