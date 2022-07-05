Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: Guns N’ Roses cancel Glasgow gig due to illness, ScotRail warns festival goers ‘limited’ services and Glasgow airport reopens after unattended bag left in arrivals

  • Guns N’ Roses cancel Glasgow gig due to illness
  • ScotRail warns festival goers ‘limited’ services
  • Glasgow airport reopens after unattended bag left in arrivals

American rock band Guns N’ Roses have cancelled their live performance at Glasgow Green due to illness. The band said they would be unable to perform in the city due to “illness and medical advice” in an apology to fans over the decision. Fans have been urged to keep their tickets and await any further updates on plans to reschedule the gig.

ScotRail have warned festival goers of ‘limited’ services ahead of TRNSMT, as the rail company announced there will be no trains running from Glasgow on Sunday night. The three day festival will welcome at least 50,000 people to Glasgow Green.

Glasgow Airport is slowly reopening after an unattended bag caused part of the arrivals hall to be evacuated over safety fears on Monday. Police Scotland said the action was taken “as a precaution” after the item was found in domestic arrivals at about 6:30 in the evening.

