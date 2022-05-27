Your latest news update for Glasgow.

At a glance

Humza Yousaf unveils MRI scanner at Beatson Cancer Centre

Glasgow nursery forced to shut due to severe vandalism

GMB union leader calls for strike due to pay

Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, unveiled a MRI scanner at Glasgow’s Beatson Cancer Centre, which is said to provide “life-changing” treatment for cancer patients.

A fundraiser has been set up to help repair a Glasgow nursery that was set on fire by vandals. Elmcroft Nursery was targeted on Wednesday night causing damage, leaving children unable to attend. Emergency services rushed to the scene, as the blaze damaged the roof and garden of the building.