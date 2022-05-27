At a glance
- Humza Yousaf unveils MRI scanner at Beatson Cancer Centre
- Glasgow nursery forced to shut due to severe vandalism
- GMB union leader calls for strike due to pay
Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, unveiled a MRI scanner at Glasgow’s Beatson Cancer Centre, which is said to provide “life-changing” treatment for cancer patients.
A fundraiser has been set up to help repair a Glasgow nursery that was set on fire by vandals. Elmcroft Nursery was targeted on Wednesday night causing damage, leaving children unable to attend. Emergency services rushed to the scene, as the blaze damaged the roof and garden of the building.
The GMB union in Glasgow, is urging cleansing workers to go on strike in a bid for a ten percent pay rise. Chris Mitchell of the GMB trade union, believes that an increase in pay for people would help with the cost of living crisis.